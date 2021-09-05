Here’s to the afternoon we saw Eve 6 at Summerfest

With all due respect to the actual night-ending headliners who have earned top billing at their respective Summerfest stage this year, there’s really nothing better than a quality afternoon “headliner” at the Big Gig. There’s no need to camp out for hours to save a good spot on the bleachers. The post-show bus situation is far more favorable than the midnight melee on shuttle row. Sometimes you’re able to get into the grounds for free. Food and beer lines aren’t really an issue yet. And most importantly, there are some legitimately good artists performing.