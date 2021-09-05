‘Green train’ rumbles into our lives

There was a time in this country when things actually made sense. A beaming entrepreneur comes up with a new idea, follows his vision, and ultimately prevails. America has a rich history of brilliant minds who had the freedom to pursue their dreams of a new product or service, worked hard, took risks, and found success. Isn’t this the Great American Dream? Sadly today in many places, this is no longer the case. Busybody bureaucrats, social engineers and government dictators meddling in our daily affairs have turned this process upside down and now tell us what to think, what to do and what to make. Government tinkerers now are smarter than market forces and freedom of action, and know what is best for us. Just ask them … no, don’t bother, they will tell you.