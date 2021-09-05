UR Matched: A fresh start to matchmaking on campus

Wiki how even has tips on starting the conversation. Texting is a super low-key way to do it. If you don’t have their number, slide into their DM with a comment that’s relevant about one of their posts. If no response, you can try once more, but you may want to try a dating app or ask a friend or coworker to set you up. Do not send messages such as, “Tell me more about yourself,” as your first one. That’s a turn-off and a spam flag. Now to secure the date, show interest, make eye contact, smile, raise your eyebrow. Ask open ended questions. Embrace being nervous, everyone usually is. Try to relax and be present. Have fun!