CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

UR Matched: A fresh start to matchmaking on campus

By Michelle Shuai Features Editor
Campus Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in the age of social media, college students are no stranger to the plethora of dating apps out there. However, until last semester, the idea of having a dating platform specific to our school was unknown and unexplored. When UR Marriage Pact managed to get ahold of practically every single student’s email address last spring, the University was taken by storm. Needless to say, students were curious about this new platform which aimed specifically to connect UR students with each other. However, after only a semester, UR Marriage Pact disbanded.

www.campustimes.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matchmaking#Ur Marriage Pact#University#Ur Loved
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Relationshipspdjnews.com

Matchmaker Day

On August 31st, National Matchmaker Day honors romantics whose dauntless pursuit of perfect purchase for cupid’s arrow results in lasting love stories. Playing matchmaker requires a bit of social savvy. It also requires the ability to listen and timing. They know each friends’ habits (good and bad), passions, and hobbies. When there is a spark, even when the prospective couple is painfully…
Relationshipswfxb.com

Starting the Conversation is Key to Making a Match

Wiki how even has tips on starting the conversation. Texting is a super low-key way to do it. If you don’t have their number, slide into their DM with a comment that’s relevant about one of their posts. If no response, you can try once more, but you may want to try a dating app or ask a friend or coworker to set you up. Do not send messages such as, “Tell me more about yourself,” as your first one. That’s a turn-off and a spam flag. Now to secure the date, show interest, make eye contact, smile, raise your eyebrow. Ask open ended questions. Embrace being nervous, everyone usually is. Try to relax and be present. Have fun!
Kidsnanaimoclippers.com

Clippers read to kids at Fresh Start event

Clippers Brett Merner, Brendan Carlson, Skyler Cameron and Luke Lavery were reading to kids during the Fresh Start event at the VIRL Harbourfront Library today. Luke is missing from the picture. Dave Lawrence of That 50’s Barbershop is running the event with the Library. Kids can read me a story,...
SocietyCampus Times

UR Rising Podcast Preview

UR Rising is a Campus Times podcast featuring the student activism on our campus and in our city, today and in decades past. Learn about the passion and work they’ve dedicated to not only inspiring change, but also setting it into motion. Our first episode, “Two Sit-ins: A bird’s eye...
AgricultureHerald Community Newspapers

A season of fresh starts

This coming Monday is not only the beginning of the new Jewish year of 5782, it’s the beginning of the Shmita year. In the Torah we read that every seven years the land is supposed to lie fallow; we don’t plant or harvest, but we can eat what grows naturally. In addition, everyone–rich and poor–is welcome to glean from what grows. The wild animals get whatever is left. (Ex. 23:10-11). In Deuteronomy 15:1, the laws of this Sabbatical year extend to the remission of debts in order to allow people — as well as the land — to have a fresh start.
InternetCampus Times

Pass it along: URSecretSafe might be UR’s latest IG craze

In the past year or so, we’ve seen multiple UR confession pages start from the ground up and meet their own untimely demise. Thus, in usual fashion, the latest account — URSecretSafe — has arisen from the ashes of its predecessors on Instagram. Confession accounts on social media have seen...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Blade

Fresh start: With these characters back in school, young readers will learn something, too

The school year is now underway, bringing mixed feelings of excitement and trepidation as many students enter new grades, begin new activities, and encounter new people while often reuniting with old friends and favorite pastimes. Many of these books take place in school settings, but they also remind readers that the lessons learned within school extend far beyond the curriculum.
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur writes book on success

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/ATK): The world is transforming into a digital one. To thrive in today's environment, it has become critical to grasp how to use the Internet. The majority of people assess you or your success based on your online presence. As a result, it is critical to project a positive perception and a professional impression to your audience. Dilbag Singh and Lovepreet Kaur combined are a formidable force when it comes to the Internet and Social Media since they are professionals at boosting the reputations of individuals and businesses through different platforms.
Internetsuccess.com

Build Relationships First: How to Sell on Social Media

This week’s guest on SUCCESS Line is an action taker. After my original guest fell through due to illness, Sammy responded to my call on Instagram for a spontaneous free coaching session on the podcast. I so appreciate anyone willing to dive in and put themselves out there for the sake of personal development, and Sammy did just that.
Lifestylethekatynews.com

How To Become A Personal Trainer: 6 Tips To Success

It takes time, patience, and discipline to create a successful career as a Personal Trainer. There are many steps to take to protect your health, maintain your certifications, find paying clients that fit into your schedule, and finally start earning an income- at least enough money to live on. But if you’re willing for the challenge of becoming a Personal Trainer and following these 6 tips, you’ll be well on your way!
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Reza Abbaszadeh's BaxBeauty | Combining Tech with Fashion

From Los Angeles, the first Social Media app exclusively for fashion and beauty industry will launch internationally soon. Over the past decade, people have been brought together by social media. For communicating, advertising, entertaining and even exaggerating. Reza Abbaszadeh felt he needed to create a platform to make everything about fashion and beauty more accessible for the world as the majority of people in social media are only into fashion trends. So, they deserve a place without disturbance of unrelated things.
EconomyThrive Global

I Eliminated My Income Source to Get a Fresh Start

I burned the boats. I didn’t want an escape route. I spent four years as a successful blogger. In my final year, I struggled regularly with wanting to change almost everything I had built. It came down to this sentence running through my mind on repeat: If I could start again, this was not what I would create.
Scienceocolly.com

Q&A with Katey Anderson: A Fresh start

As the third week back in the fall semester on campus came to a close, Katey Anderson, a human development and family science major, provided her insight into what it’s like to be a new cowboy. Q: What are your general thoughts about being a college student?. A: Being a...
CollegesCampus Times

Long-line epidemic sweeping through campus; Line vigilantes rumored

To accommodate the unique challenges UR is facing this semester — both related and unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic — UR administration is considering a shift back to online classes. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and cause all types of chaos all around the world, UR is facing a new problem that risks the education of all students.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Nurse Posts Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jackson Health System employee is on administrative leave following disturbing posts on social media that appear to mock a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 has decided not to share the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos have been cropped to show only the captions: The first read, “My night was going great then boom!” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) Gastroschisis is a birth defect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy