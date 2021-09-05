UR Matched: A fresh start to matchmaking on campus
Growing up in the age of social media, college students are no stranger to the plethora of dating apps out there. However, until last semester, the idea of having a dating platform specific to our school was unknown and unexplored. When UR Marriage Pact managed to get ahold of practically every single student’s email address last spring, the University was taken by storm. Needless to say, students were curious about this new platform which aimed specifically to connect UR students with each other. However, after only a semester, UR Marriage Pact disbanded.www.campustimes.org
