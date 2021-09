For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs will open training camp in just over two weeks and have been relatively silent after a flurry of signings in the opening days of free agency. Other NHL clubs are bringing in veterans like Jack Johnson (COL), Brian Boyle (PIT) and Matt Bartkowski (PIT) on professional tryouts (PTO’s) to get a free look with no commitment, and it is possible that GM Kyle Dubas will do the same with a veteran or two to give them some options for depth at key positions.