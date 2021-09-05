CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas vs Louisiana: How Hudson Card Had So Much Success

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe look at Hudson Card’s week one performance against Louisiana. We are able to break down some film and talk about what areas he was so good in. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

