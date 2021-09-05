CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island's Liam and Millie's reunion with Lillie was so awkward

Cover picture for the articleLove Island fans just watched Millie Court and Liam Reardon reunite with Lillie Haynes after their Casa Amor / villa antics, and it's safe to say it was pretty awkward. ICYMI, Millie and Liam were coupled up in the main villa after both arriving as bombshells. During Casa Amor, he kissed and shared a bed with Lillie, before deciding to return to Millie single - something which Lille was "shocked" by.

