Malware Found Preinstalled In Classic Push-button Phones Sold In Russia
"A security researcher has discovered malicious code inside the firmware of four low-budget push-button mobile phones sold through Russian online stores," reports the Record:. In a report published this week by a Russian security researcher named ValdikSS, push-button phones such as DEXP SD2810, Itel it2160, Irbis SF63, and F+ Flip 3 were caught subscribing users to premium SMS services and intercepting incoming SMS messages to prevent detection. ValdikSS, who set up a local 2G base station in order to intercept the phonesâ(TM) communications, said the devices also secretly notified a remote internet server when they were activated for the first time, even if the phones had no internet browser...it.slashdot.org
