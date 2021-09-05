CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How parents can help kids manage back-to-school stress

By Jenn Schanz
Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDrE1_0bnTe0GP00

Many Michigan kids are already back in the classroom, and others will head back this week in the midst of a global pandemic.

Districts are continuing to battle it out over mask mandates, and the heated discussions could be having an impact on our kids. Parents might not even know how much stress it's causing.

“I think just being mindful of how we’re talking about it and using respectful language. We don’t need to agree with everyone," Dr. Erin Hunter, the director of the University Center of Child and Family at the University of Michigan said.

Hunter said she's seeing firsthand how kids are feeling the stress of everything, sometimes from adults, especially as they start a new school year. She said it's important to talk about these topics at home.

You should address what's happening, she said. Likely the kids, even young ones, already understand what's different.

She also said you don't have to hide how you feel, just be sure to set an example when expressing it.

Also, ask your child how they feel about their school's policy, and talk about ways you can cope together if it's one you don't personally agree with.

Wayne, Washtenaw and Oakland counties all require masks inside schools. The policy is being challenged in Oakland, where a resolution was introduced last week to reverse the mandate, but a vote has been postponed.

“The most important thing is listening and supporting your kid and noting when you’re kind of getting caught up in what’s going on with other adults," Hunter said.

For ways to help your child's mental health, you can click here . You can also see more resources here .

Comments / 0

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#University Center#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Kidswfxrtv.com

How Parents Can Help Their Children Regulate Their Emotions

The coronavirus pandemic has taken quite a toll on society regarding finances and physical and mental health. With education changing from in-person learning to virtual and back to in-person, it can cause some students to develop high levels of stress and anxiety. An assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Virginia Tech, Dr. Rosanna Breaux talks about the role parents can play to help children who are struggling.
Charleston, SCcounton2.com

2 Your Health: Keeping kids safe from COVID-19 this school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As students head back to school, cases of COVID-19 are popping up in classrooms across the country, which has many parents concerned. So, what can they do to keep their children safe? “We are now seeing more and more children get infected and get sick, especially if they have underlying lung problems, like asthma, which is extremely common, or problems with their immune system, or problems with development,” explained Frank Esper, MD, infectious disease specialist for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.
Kidsmegadoctornews.com

How Kids Can Stay Safe While Walking to School

Newswise — With back-to-school season upon us, kids and parents are naturally excited for some return to normalcy. In addition to putting together school supplies and mapping out schedules, there’s another thing parents should do: teach kids how to walk to school safely. “Some of the most unsafe areas for...
Kidsvpr.org

Kids Feel Pandemic Stress Too. Here's How To Help Them Thrive

As the pandemic continues, children are still mostly at home. Summer activities are canceled or up in the air, and many children are suffering confusion and stress. Parents may be stressed themselves, but there are ways to help kids feel better.
WBUR

The Pandemic Is Still Here. How Can We Help Kids Return To School?

Parents in the Boston area are preparing for our second fall during the COVID-19 pandemic. As parents of 4-year-old and 14-year-old boys, eagerly anticipating their first days of pre-kindergarten and high school, we are, too. In the U.S., much has improved from last year. Many of us have been able...
wglr.com

Child psychiatrist helps parents deal with unknowns as kids return to school

MADISON, Wis. — The first day of school can be nerve-wracking as it is. Add on a pandemic and returning to in-person learning for the first time in a year and a half, anxiety levels increase. UW Health Physician and Child Psychiatrist Marcia Slattery said these feelings are normal for...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Backpack giveaway helps underprivileged kids get back to school

Gregory Mccollough knows what it's like to need a helping hand, especially during this time of the year. “When I grew up I was on the other side of this, so something should inspire you somewhere," Mccollough said. "This is my chance to give back.”. Mccollough is the founder of...
ABC 4

Help kids transition back to school by focusing on these 5 simple areas

(GTU) – With the school year underway across the state, it can be a stressful time filled with uncertainty and anxiety for parents and students as COVID cases rise. More than ever, there is a need to focus on people’s mental well-being. Mental health concerns in Utah have been high...
MySanAntonio

How you can help ease your child's separation anxiety when going back to school

It's hard to believe, but yet another school year is upon us. Kids across the country have either recently returned or are about to return to the classroom. But for many school-age children, the emotional toll of leaving their parents' care for the first time since the start of the pandemic has been overwhelming, leading to an increase in separation anxiety.
Posted by
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti parents excited to have kids back to school in-person

ANN ARBOR, MI - Norman and Sarah Roe were ecstatic to send their son, Lincoln, back to Bryant Elementary School on Monday, after being away for more than a year. Because Ann Arbor Public Schools didn’t offer in-person learning until the spring last school year, the Roes enrolled their son in Glen Lake, where they own another home because they thought having the in-person school option was essential.
WBUR

How Parents Can Demystify Math And Help Kids Thrive

School is officially back in-session and in-person, and we hear from WBUR Education Reporter Carrie Jung to get the latest updates on the bus driver shortage, parent protests over virtual learning options, and more. Then, we broach what can be a touchy subject: math. This school year, kids have to...
localsyr.com

Back to School: Kids and parents are excited despite COVID uncertainty

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- For many students across Central New York, school begins on Tuesday so parents and their kids were out shopping on Monday. Francesca Santoro is a 9th grader at East Syracuse-Minoa High School, and she was shopping at Staples with her mom. “I’m really excited, a little nervous because it’s my first year in the high school, but I’m ready!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy