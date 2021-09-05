CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Mesa, CA

Early morning garage fire in La Mesa displaces residents

By Lauryn Schroeder
Posted by 
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAtV0_0bnTdzXu00

Residents of a home in La Mesa are being assisted by the Red Cross after a garage caught fire early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Heartland Fire-Rescue Supervisor Amy Strand said firefighters received a call shortly before 1:50 a.m. from someone who said that a garage was on fire on Severin Drive near West Manor Drive.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause was not known, Strand said.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the adults living at the home, Strand said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
987
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
La Mesa, CA
City
San Diego, CA
La Mesa, CA
Accidents
La Mesa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesa#Firefighters#Accident#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy