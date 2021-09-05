Early morning garage fire in La Mesa displaces residents

Residents of a home in La Mesa are being assisted by the Red Cross after a garage caught fire early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Heartland Fire-Rescue Supervisor Amy Strand said firefighters received a call shortly before 1:50 a.m. from someone who said that a garage was on fire on Severin Drive near West Manor Drive.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause was not known, Strand said.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the adults living at the home, Strand said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .