Week Two SEC Power Rankings

Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The first weekend of the 2021 season was headlined by Clemson's dominant victory over Georgia, Virginia Tech's upset of North Carolina, UCLA's win against LSU, and Alabama's blowout over Miami. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and Texas A&M at No. 6 in the post-Week 1 top 25 rankings. With the first week of the 2021 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football: