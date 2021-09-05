CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

By By KELLI KENNEDY
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPK8f_0bnTdCjf00

A Florida sheriff says a man wearing full body armor fatally shot four people, including a mother and the 3-month-old baby she was cradling, and engaged in a massive gunfight with police and deputies before getting wounded and surrendering. An 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times survived. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said that even after 33-year-old Bryan Riley was arrested on Sunday, he was so aggressive he tried to wrestle a gun from police as he lay on his hospital gurney. Judd said Riley was a former Marine who seemed to have targeted his victims at random and appeared to be suffering from mental health issues.

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mental Health Issues#Marine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

6 arrested in gun shop robbery, more than $20K in weapons recovered

Deputies have arrested six suspects and recovered more than $20K in stolen items after the alleged robbery of a gun shop in Vermilion Parish this week. According to a spokesperson, VPSO received a call about a burglary in progress at a local gun shop on Woodlawn Avenue within the parish. As deputies were en route, along with the Maurice and Abbeville police departments, they saw a vehicle traveling from the direction of the location of the reported burglary.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lafayette firearms store and owner indicted on federal firearms charges

Two individuals from Broussard, and a firearms business in Lafayette, have each been indicted for conspiring to deal firearms without a license, making false statements in records required to be kept by a licensed firearms dealer, and failing to file sales reports in connection with their firearms business, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating stolen dog

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help locating the suspects involved in a theft in the Opelousas area. On August 23, 2021, deputies responded to a complaint at the 1900 block of Highway 178 in the Opelousas area. The victim stated his three-year-old sable-colored German Shepherd was stolen from his yard. On the day before, he noticed a male riding a bicycle back and forth in front of his home but did not get a description. The dog answers to Junior and has a scar that runs from the left shoulder, between his front legs, and down his chest.
LawPosted by
KATC News

Lawsuit filed over nursing home "warehouse"

Relatives of four people who were part of the "warehousing" of nursing home patients last week have filed suit against the owner of the facilities. The daughter-in-law of a female patient; the wife of a male patient; the curator for a female patient and the responsible part for a female patient all are listed as plaintiffs in the suit fax-filed in Jefferson Parish Wednesday against Baton Rouge developer Bob Dean Jr. and seven nursing homes and Bob Dean Enterprises Inc.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

LPD: Missing 13-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The Lafayette Police Department says the 13-year-old child who was reported missing on Tuesday has been located and is safe. Lafayette asked for the public's assistance in locating boy who was reported to have autism.
Sulphur, LAPosted by
KATC News

Sulphur man arrested on multiple forgery, bank fraud charges

Calcasieu Deputies have arrested a Sulphur man for his alleged involvement in numerous cases of theft and fraud. According to a spokesperson, 28-year-old Colby Richard stole mail out of residential mailboxes in the Lake Charles and Sulphur areas in an attempt to locate checks, money orders, or credit and debit cards, beginning in July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy