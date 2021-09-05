Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

A Florida sheriff says a man wearing full body armor fatally shot four people, including a mother and the 3-month-old baby she was cradling, and engaged in a massive gunfight with police and deputies before getting wounded and surrendering. An 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times survived. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said that even after 33-year-old Bryan Riley was arrested on Sunday, he was so aggressive he tried to wrestle a gun from police as he lay on his hospital gurney. Judd said Riley was a former Marine who seemed to have targeted his victims at random and appeared to be suffering from mental health issues.