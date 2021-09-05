5 easy tips to get your house ready for fall

Sponsored Content provided by Mike Harrington - CEO & Owner, Carolina Retreats. We’re in the middle of Hurricane season, but storms aren’t just seasonal things we deal with on the coast, here in North Carolina. If you own a vacation home, then you’re constantly keeping tabs on weather reports, because throughout the year, thunderstorms crop up quickly and bring heavy winds, rain, and hail. We get straight-line wind events and tornadoes capable of causing widespread damage. We get Nor’easters that often deliver heavy winds, huge rain amounts, and a lot of coastal flooding. We get storm surges that bring in tremendous deluges from the Atlantic, across our sounds, and the intracoastal waterway. There are many things you can do to make your vacation and rental property storm-ready by protecting your coastal oasis and hard-earned investment from the ravages of storms year-round.