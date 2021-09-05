CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa football: Spencer Petras 'has more confidence,' Kirk Ferentz says

By Robbie Weinstein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 18 Iowa could not have asked for a better start to its 2021 season, as the Hawkeyes crushed No. 17 Indiana 34-6 on Saturday and are atop the Big Ten West Division after Wisconsin, perhaps the Hawkeyes' top competition, fell to Penn State at home. Coach Kirk Ferentz's defense looked as tough as ever, and Iowa forced Indiana star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. into three interceptions — two of which the Hawkeyes returned for touchdowns.

