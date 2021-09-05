Iowa football: Spencer Petras 'has more confidence,' Kirk Ferentz says

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kirk Ferentz has been where Matt Campbell is in his career. Successful college coach in his 40s, sought after by other schools and the NFL. Ferentz decided to stay at Iowa and has become an institution in Iowa City, currently the longest-tenured head coach at one school in major college football and one of the winningest in Big Ten history. There have been bumps along the way, but Ferentz’s 23rd season with Iowa has a chance to be one of his best.