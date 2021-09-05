5 Things You Might Not Know About Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin

Tune in to Moon Or Bust, where we discuss everything about altcoins and the DeFi space. Feel like you aren’t getting anywhere with your current trading strategies? Ready to dive into some new concepts to grow your account?This Saturday( September 11), we’re bringing together the BEST trading educators we know for a full day of education to help YOU become a better trader.Register here for FREEEpisode Summary:On today’s Moon Or Bust: EsketitUniswap and Coinbase SEC TroubleMacro trends in CryptoDr. Don Basile InterviewMoon or BustMoon or Bust – To Play Moon or Bust go to https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cryptocurrencyGuests:Dr. Donald Basile · CEO at Monsoon Blockchain 38:00Resources:Subscribe to our Benzinga Crypto Youtube Channel Check Out Other Benzinga Podcasts Here:Check Out All Benzinga Crypto News HereGet Moon or Bust Crypto Merch Here Join the Telegram: https://t.me/moonorbustBZ for 25% of Moon or Bust Podcast swag.Claim 1000 ZING airdrop: https://www.benzinga.com/zing Meet The Hosts:Brian MoirSolidity and React Developer | Blockchain Enthusiast | Decentralized Internet Advocate | Crypto investor since 2012https://twitter.com/moirbrian Logan RossBlockchain Analyst @ Benzinga | President @ Wolverine Blockchain | Crypto investor and educator since 2016https://twitter.com/logannrossRyan McNamaraBought sub $90 ETH during the bear market | Liquidated on ByBit | Was into DeFi before it was cool | Ran ASIC mining operation in 2016 (sorry planet Earth) | $UNI Bag Holderhttps://twitter.com/ryan15mcnamaraDisclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy.