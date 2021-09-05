Federal indictment charges man with meth, firearm possession

A federal indictment is alleging a man possessed both a large quantity of methamphetamine and a firearm during an incident in Perry County earlier this year. According to the indictment handed down Aug. 26, on March 8, James Edward Reed, age and address unavailable, was found to be in possession with the attempt to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. In addition, the indictment charges, Reed, who had been convicted of a previous crime, was found to be in possession of a 9mm caliber pistol at the time of the incident.