CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry County, KY

Federal indictment charges man with meth, firearm possession

By A Hazard Herald Staff Report
Posted by 
The Hazard Herald
The Hazard Herald
 4 days ago

A federal indictment is alleging a man possessed both a large quantity of methamphetamine and a firearm during an incident in Perry County earlier this year. According to the indictment handed down Aug. 26, on March 8, James Edward Reed, age and address unavailable, was found to be in possession with the attempt to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. In addition, the indictment charges, Reed, who had been convicted of a previous crime, was found to be in possession of a 9mm caliber pistol at the time of the incident.

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
943
Followers
748
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Perry County, KY
Government
Perry County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Perry County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Hazard Herald

Remains of missing Perry County resident identified

Last week, county officials confirmed that the remains of a Perry County resident that has been missing since 2019 have been identified. In Feb. 2019, Kentucky State Police Post 13 began a missing person investigation for Danny “Tin Can” Napier, of Darb Fork Road in Perry County after his bicycle and other personal items were found located over an embankment off of Highway 550 near Hominy Mill Road close to the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Officials said Napier may have fallen into the North Fork of the KY River and the search continued for months.
Perry County, KYPosted by
The Hazard Herald

Missing person investigation ends in tragedy

This week, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing person investigation in Perry County turned to the investigation of a fatal accident. According to PCSO officials, Stacy Lynn Coots, 47, of Viper, was found deceased on Aug. 15 in an apparent accident. Coots, said the PCSO, had went into the hills on Rogers Branch where his vehicle was parked to cut a tree and the tree fell on him resulting in his death.
Hazard, KYPosted by
The Hazard Herald

Hazard man charged with strangling minor

Recently, a Hazard man was indicted by a Perry County grand jury for allegedly strangling a minor. According to court documents, in April, Anthony Hensley, 47, of Hazard, allegedly grabbed a minor by the throat impeding her normal breathing and circulation of the blood. Hensley, the indictment said, was charged with one count of second-degree strangulation.
Perry County, KYPosted by
The Hazard Herald

Single vehicle accident leaves one dead in Perry County

This week a single vehicle accident left one fatality in Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling on KY 1146 left the roadway at the entrance of Harris Branch Road coming to a rest in the creek. Upon arrival, Sheriff Joe Engle and Deputy Day, along with Lost Creek Fire/EMS, attempted life saving measures for an individual in the vehicle but was unsuccessful.
Perry County, KYPosted by
The Hazard Herald

Indictment: Man fired gun around, endangered others

Recently, Timothy Gibson, 37, was indicted on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree criminal mischief for allegedly shooting at or around other individuals. According to court documents, in July, Gibson allegedly fired a gun in the proximity of Donald Gibson and Christina Spurlock, thereby engaging...
Perry County, KYPosted by
The Hazard Herald

Pedestrian dies in crash

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the Perry County Coroner's Office and Perry County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fatality involving a pedestrian being hit in Perry County. At approximately 1:32 a.m., Aug. 7, the Perry County Coroner's Office was called to respond to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on South Highway 15 at the Glomawr Bridge, said officials with the Perry County Coroner's Office. Upon arrival, the pedestrian was identified as Chris Ritchie, of Raccoon Creek, Hazard. Ritchie was pronounced dead on scene, said officials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy