CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UCLA's Chip Kelly offers classy gesture to LSU following Hurricane Ida's impact

By Dave Hooker
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChip Kelly has always been confident. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t be sympathetic. The UCLA head coach made sure to make note of that LSU had gone through last week before being beaten 38-27 by the Bruins. LSU had to relocate to Houston last weekend and practice there while Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana. The Tigers then flew to Pasadena on Thursday for Saturday’s game in the Rose Bowl.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Hurricanes#American Football#Lsu#Hurricane Ida#Tigers#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Chip Kelly reacts to Zach Charbonnet's debut with UCLA

The UCLA Bruins began their 2021 season with a win over Hawaii on Saturday, and the run game played a big part in that victory. The duo of Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown combined for 184 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Rainbow Warriors had a terrible time trying to...
College Sports247Sports

Chip Kelly's UCLA is Kirk Herbstreit's surprise team in 2021 season

College Gameday analyst Kirk Herbstreit warns to not overlook UCLA this season, a team with 20 starters returning and a head coach on the hot seat who knows positive program trajectory is vital toward his future. Herbstreit explained why Saturday morning on SportsCenter. “I’m very confident this year in the...
NFLMaxim

It's Time For UCLA Coach Chip Kelly To Put Up or Shut Up

The Chip Kelly era at UCLA has gone over about as well as a late-night run to Taco Bell, and we’re not talking about the good kind of runs. Coming off a four-year stint as a head coach in the NFL, Kelly was seen as the best available coach when the Bruins hired him in November 2017.
Los Angeles, CAWhittier Daily News

UCLA expects to be tested by LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Eli Ricks

LOS ANGELES — Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the UCLA Bruins know the offense will face a tough test when they host LSU at the Rose Bowl for a nonconference game Saturday. Thompson-Robinson expects the Tigers’ defense to be one of the “toughest matchups” they see all season. The Bruins’ game...
Los Angeles, CARiverside Press Enterprise

UCLA’s Chip Kelly uses transfer portal to turn football program around

LOS ANGELES — What a difference two years can make. The transfer portal might have worked against UCLA coach Chip Kelly when he first arrived in Westwood, but he has turned it in his favor since, acquiring talent to complement the players he has recruited and those who stuck around during the transition from Jim Mora’s staff to Kelly’s.
Pasadena, CA247Sports

Reaction: Media slams Tigers defense, praises Chip Kelly's resurgence as UCLA upsets LSU

When Ed Oregon and LSU football -- accompanied by thousands of Tigers fans who made the trek out west -- entered the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on Saturday, the sense was that the Tigers, though confident, knew they wouldn't be able to let their guard down against a UCLA football team that put on an offensive show a week ago in Week Zero. And for one quarter, it appeared that the two storied programs could be heading for a classic defensive battle when neither team was on the scoreboard after 15 minutes.
NFLESPN

Is UCLA football finally on track with Chip Kelly?

PASADENA, Calif. -- Early in the second quarter of UCLA's 38-27 win against LSU on Saturday, athletic director Martin Jarmond stood in his suite and looked out over the nearly-full Rose Bowl, soaking in the atmosphere. "This looks good," he said, beaming with pride. Moments later, running back Zach Charbonnet...
College Sports247Sports

Chip Kelly's UCLA team keeping level head after beating LSU

How about the UCLA Bruins? Now off to a 2-0 start after their 38-27 win over LSU, Chip Kelly’s squad put a lot of people on notice after Saturday night. Winning in front of a big Rose Bowl crowd was noteworthy because they took down Ed Orgeron’s crew and ran them down with a stellar run game. It seems like UCLA could be a legit Pac-12 contender in year four under Kelly.
College Sports247Sports

UCLA Football: Jesse Palmer believes Bruins have what it takes to win Pac-12, crash College Football Playoff

UCLA football has made its mark through two games of the 2021 season, opening with a 44-10 Week Zero victory vs. Hawaii before then posting an impressive 38-27 win against LSU in Week 1. The early showing from Chip Kelly and Bruins has been enough for national pundits to ponder if UCLA -- despite recent struggles under Kelly -- is perhaps built for both a Pac-12 title and and College Football Playoff run, and ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer is convinced that the Bruins are no fluke.
College SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Chip Kelly: Beating LSU Felt Big

UCLA Bruins Head Football Coach, Chip Kelly joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. Chip reminds Dan that it’s only their second game of the season so his celebration after defeating LSU on Saturday consisted of simply heading home for the night, despite the fact that it felt like a big win for his program. They discuss in detail the strength of their running game and how he has adjusted their offense to take advantage of the personnel on the roster. He remains humble about their early season success and says he wishes they had a game this weekend so they could keep their momentum going. And Kelly talks about his sarcasm at practice and how great coaches like Bill Belichick and Nick Saban often have tremendous senses of humor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy