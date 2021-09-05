UCLA's Chip Kelly offers classy gesture to LSU following Hurricane Ida's impact
Chip Kelly has always been confident. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t be sympathetic. The UCLA head coach made sure to make note of that LSU had gone through last week before being beaten 38-27 by the Bruins. LSU had to relocate to Houston last weekend and practice there while Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana. The Tigers then flew to Pasadena on Thursday for Saturday’s game in the Rose Bowl.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
