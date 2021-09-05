CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis: ‘I’m second to none’

By Rick Stroud
Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis (24) runs with the ball after he intercepts Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert last October at Raymond James Stadium. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Carlton Davis is the Bucs’ top cover cornerback. But that won’t suffice. He believes he deserves more recognition in league circles, but almost no one will give the man his due.

“I’m just going to keep being me. Keep locking it down,” Davis said after practice Sunday. “Keep doing what I do. Unfortunately, I can’t control what the media want to promote or who they like.”

Davis just might be as good as he thinks he is. How good is that?

“If you take the numbers, if you take the stats, take the film? I’m second to none,” he said. “Second to none.”

Can Davis back up his boasts? Last year, he finished tied for fifth in the league with four interceptions, all coming in the first half of the season.

The fourth-year pro from Auburn was part of a secondary that had a horrendous time in the regular season trying to cover Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who had 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns, including two against Davis, in the 27-24 Bucs loss Nov. 29.

Before he can convince people he’s the best cornerback in the NFL, Davis has some work to do to become the best in the state. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard led the NFL with 10 interceptions last season.

Davis, 24, is in a contract year and the Bucs are fortunate to have him. He has improved every season and tied for second in the NFL with 18 passes defensed in 2020.

Davis has long arms and is one of those rare cornerbacks who can travel with the opponent’s best receiver. In the case of the Cowboys, it’s hard to know which one that is among Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Davis says he’s up to the challenge. But is anyone paying attention?

“I’m going to keep holding it down, playing for my teammates, playing for the city and keep doing what I do,” Davis said. “However it shakes out is however it shakes out. But at the end of the day, I know what I did and I can put up stats, film, whatever. The players know, and if they don’t know, they will know.”

