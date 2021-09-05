CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Weekend Itinerary Is Perfect For Exploring Norfolk in Nebraska

By Scott Dylan
Only In Nebraska
Only In Nebraska
 4 days ago

Do you love a good small town with a big city vibe? If you do, you’ll want to check out Norfolk. It’s got everything you could want and more in a travel destination, and you’ll have plenty of time to check things out during the weekend trip you planned. This itinerary helps acquaint you with some of the most popular attractions and activities in the area to participate in today. That way, you can make the most of every minute you have visiting the Nebraska city.

Grab a cup of coffee and baked goods from Downtown Coffee Co & Bistro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmcH6_0bnTaBkJ00
Downtown Coffee Company/Facebook
It's the perfect way to get to know the area and to chat with the locals. You'll find the menu extensive and satisfying. It's the fuel that you need to power through your weekend full of adventure and exploration.

The number of sculptures, walking and biking trails, and recreational areas is outstanding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPnDx_0bnTaBkJ00
Latteinthemidwest20/Wikimedia
The town wants its residents and visitors to feel welcome and accommodated at all times. This area in Downtown Norfolk is a favorite, especially during the spring when the flowerbeds are brilliant with color. A visit to the area wouldn't be complete without a self-guided walking tour to start the weekend.

Sink your teeth into exquisite barbecue for lunch. Smokin Stan's BBQ and Dee-Lites provide you with all sorts of delicious options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEDwH_0bnTaBkJ00
Jayson Potts/Google Local
There's ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and more. Don't forget to order a few sides to try!

Play a game of disc golf at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrpRw_0bnTaBkJ00
Chad Chapman/Google Local
The family-friendly recreational area is great for biking, skateboarding, and having picnics, too. If you love spending time outdoors and breathing fresh air in a new location, you'll enjoy exploring the park for a few hours before going back into town for dinner.

Enjoy delicious Indian food for dinner at Aroma Circuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTXW3_0bnTaBkJ00
Aroma Circuit/Facebook
There are menu options galore to sink your teeth into daily. There is also a buffet on special days that allows you to sample a little bit of everything. Come hungry because the portion sizes are very generous!

Finish the evening with a drink at 5th Street Tavern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EvKMi_0bnTaBkJ00
Neil Moog/Google Local
There are many beers in cans and on tap for you to choose from today. The Tavern resides in a building that has existed since the late 1940s, and the atmosphere is as historical as it is entertaining.

Visit the Norfolk tourism website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever been to Norfolk? If so, what’s your favorite thing to do in town? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below!

Ready to explore more of the state? Check out The Definitive Guide To Uncovering Nebraska’s Best Attractions — Small Towns, Gorgeous Parks, Museums, And More! . You’re going to love what you discover while visiting the various attractions throughout Nebraska. The hardest decision you’ll make is what to do next!

The post This Weekend Itinerary Is Perfect For Exploring Norfolk in Nebraska appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Nebraska

Only In Nebraska

