The 15 fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the US

Hot weather in August can be expected out here, but where did that pervasive humidity come from?. For some of us who are no longer amazed by the change of seasons, it seemed like blasts from the past gave the summer a retro feel, not unlike getting into one’s air-conditioned, feature-filled vehicle to drive away from a vintage “car cruise” of Edsels, Packards and DeSotos. We saw a Katrina-like hurricane, and while the newly-built levees held in New Orleans, the power grid didn’t. Louisiana saw ruin while New York and New Jersey each had more deaths than the target state. We saw the sloppy conclusion of another overly long war, the western states on fire and the return of vigilante justice to Texas.