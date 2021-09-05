CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The 15 fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the US

By Inspection Support Network, LatticePublishing.com
Star-Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s most popular cities from a century ago, like New York and Chicago, have been shrinking in recent years. Instead, people are flocking to up-and-coming hotspots in the South and West.

trib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Hotspots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

2 Retired Chicago Firefighters Remember Harrowing Experience Of Working At Ground Zero Right After 9/11

CHICAGO (CBS) — Twenty years ago this week, about 100 Chicago firefighters packed up and headed to New York City after the Twin Towers fell in the 9/11 attacks. They didn’t hesitate. And as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, it was a defining time in their lives – for so many reasons. Some Chicago firefighters left within the day on Sept. 11, 2001. Others went in the day or two following. One group even caravanned with a police escort all the way to New York. Ask them, and they’ll tell you – they’d do it again. “One of our buddies –...
New York City, NYtalkhouse.com

A Trip to New York City

As I passed shuttered shops, restaurants and newsstands, my footsteps echoing through the dark, empty airport terminal, I thought for the first time, “This trip was a mistake.”. Months before, when I’d booked the plane tickets, it was to look at film schools. I was certain I was going to...
EnvironmentNiagara Gazette

ADAMCZYK: As the San Diego weatherman said: the same, the same

Hot weather in August can be expected out here, but where did that pervasive humidity come from?. For some of us who are no longer amazed by the change of seasons, it seemed like blasts from the past gave the summer a retro feel, not unlike getting into one’s air-conditioned, feature-filled vehicle to drive away from a vintage “car cruise” of Edsels, Packards and DeSotos. We saw a Katrina-like hurricane, and while the newly-built levees held in New Orleans, the power grid didn’t. Louisiana saw ruin while New York and New Jersey each had more deaths than the target state. We saw the sloppy conclusion of another overly long war, the western states on fire and the return of vigilante justice to Texas.
Chicago, ILluxuryrealestate.com

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Unveils New Anthem to Help Chicagoland Buyers, Sellers and Renters Move Confidently

CHICAGO, IL - Diane Glass, CEO of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, unveiled the Move Confidently anthem to the company on August 19th. Move Confidently works in concert with a new brand campaign that is bold and innovative and captures the BHHS Chicago story and shares it with Chicagoland and Harbor Country, Michigan buyers, sellers and renters as well as consumers and real estate brokers.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Parasite Has Been Found In The United States

According to the CDC, the parasite (named Naegleria Fowleri) causes a brain infection and has been found in Texas, California, and other warm states. After swimming in central Texas, Laci and John's 10-year-old daughter Lily developed a fever and headache. But after doctors ran several tests, they discovered her symptoms were caused by a brain-eating amoeba (parasite) named Naegleria Fowleri. Sadly, Lily passed away in a Fort-Worth hospital a week later.
SocietyThe Independent

1970s paper predicting we’ll hit societal collapse is right on schedule

A decades-old scientific paper predicting the collapse of society by 2050 appears to be right on schedule, according to a new study with stark warnings for continued economic and population growth. Gaya Herrington, an analyst for accountancy firm KPMG, carried out the independent research for her Harvard thesis and found...
Chicago, ILsuburbanchicagoland.com

Lightfoot shuts small businesses in futile drive to stop street gang violence

Lightfoot shuts small businesses in futile drive to stop street gang violence. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has created a Special Task Force of Police and Inspectors to shutter Arab and minority owned businesses as a “Hail Mary” strategy to stop spiraling street gang violence. Dozens of gas stations with food sections have been shut down over minor code violations and kept closed for weeks during repeated inspections. Citing electrical cord use, surge protectors, LED lights instead of old lightbulbs, shelving that is “too close,” doors were too small, and small water pipes for coffee makers to force more than three dozen gas station pantries in gang-infested areas to close.

Comments / 0

Community Policy