Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Making Rehab Start For Triple-A Oklahoma City
Clayton Kershaw is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list Sunday, and though he won't yet be active, the Los Angeles Dodgers may be only one week away from welcoming him back. After throwing multiple bullpen sessions and twice facing batters in a simulated game setting, Kershaw is scheduled to pitch Tuesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment. That's probably going to be a three-inning situation," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.www.dailydodgers.com
