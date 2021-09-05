Gilbert Mark Larkin
Greensburg - Gilbert Mark Larkin, 80, died September 3, 2021 at Greeley County Long Term Care, Tribune, Kansas. He was born September 14, 1940 in Wellsford, Kansas, the son of Loren Lorenzo and Frances Honoria (Wright) Larkin. A lifetime resident of Greensburg, Gilbert was a farmer and had worked many years at Dillons in Greensburg. He graduated from Greensburg High School in 1958 and Fort Hays State University. He served in the U.S. National Guard. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Jaycees, was a 4-H leader, and served on the election board of the REA, all of Greensburg. Gilbert was an accomplished piano player and had a lifelong love of music. On August 25, 1963 Gilbert married Bonnie Appel in Garfield, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include one son Mark and wife Lisa Larkin, Horace, Kansas, one daughter Mindi Norman and husband Tom, Holcomb, Kansas, one sister Evelyn Grimm, Greensburg, three grandchildren Jami Richardson and husband Marcus, Kaci Webb and Josh Larkin, and a great grandson Grayson Larkin. Graveside services and Celebration of Gilbert's life will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg, with Pastor Chu Chang officiating. A visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Fleener Funeral Home, Greensburg. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church and Kiowa County 4-H both in care of Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054.www.hutchnews.com
