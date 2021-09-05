‘Horror of the utmost magnitude’: 4 shot dead in Florida, including infant in mother’s arms

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people are dead in Florida, including an infant, after an armored man shot them before attacking deputies Sunday morning. Polk County Sheiff Grady Judd said around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a home about a suspicious person. When they arrived, a woman told them that a man, later identified as 33-year-old Bryan James Riley, said God sent him to her house to speak with her suicidal daughter Amber. There was no one named Amber at that home, the sheriff said.