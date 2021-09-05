Alabama LB Drew Sanders emerges as next man up with Christopher Allen out
Alabama football signed three 5-star linebackers in its 2020 recruiting class. According to Justin Smith, lead scouting/recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine, Drew Sanders was the one who carried a diamond rating of one (immediate contributor and game-changer) for his evaluation. A native of Denton, Texas, he received an opportunity versus Miami to make plays in the absence of Christopher Allen.tdalabamamag.com
