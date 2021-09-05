CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Alabama LB Drew Sanders emerges as next man up with Christopher Allen out

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama football signed three 5-star linebackers in its 2020 recruiting class. According to Justin Smith, lead scouting/recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine, Drew Sanders was the one who carried a diamond rating of one (immediate contributor and game-changer) for his evaluation. A native of Denton, Texas, he received an opportunity versus Miami to make plays in the absence of Christopher Allen.

tdalabamamag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Dallas#American Football#Alabama Lb#Coachingmsmith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama LB Christopher Allen Suffers "Significant" Foot Injury Against Miami

ATLANTA — While No. 1 Alabama clobbered No. 14 Miami, 44-13, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon, it didn't leave completely unscathed. Per coach Nick Saban, Crimson Tide senior linebacker Christopher Allen suffered a "significant" foot injury that will likely end his season. The injury occurred on Allen's sack and forced fumble on Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King nearly midway through the second quarter.
Alabama StateTideSports.com

Alabama football mailbag: Christopher Allen's injury, Will Reichard and how the offense stacks up nationally

Alabama football got off to another strong start to a season with a 44-13 victory over No. 16 Miami. Let’s get right to your questions after the season opener. Based on the way coach Nick Saban talked after the game, it’s not looking good for outside linebacker Christopher Allen. Saban called the foot injury pretty significant. They’re going to further evaluate, but at this point, Allen might be out for the season.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen injured during big play effort

Alabama’s star pass rusher Christopher Allen was injured during a big play effort in the second quarter of their opening week matchup with Miami. While sacking quarterback D’eriq King, Allen forced a fumble that was recovered by Alabama. Allen was then looked at in the injury tent following the play,...
FootballDothan Eagle

Christopher Allen has foot fracture, ‘most likely’ out for season

Tests confirmed that Alabama starting outside linebacker Christopher Allen fractured his foot in Saturday’s win over Miami and will require surgery, coach Nick Saban said Monday. “He’s probably — he’s most likely out for the year,” Saban added. Allen, a redshirt senior, was a third-team preseason All-SEC selection by coaches...
Tuscaloosa County, ALPosted by
The Spun

Alabama Football Player Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

An Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning. According to reports out of Tuscaloosa, Crimson Tide linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was arrested on DUI charges. Alabama’s Rivals.com site, BamaInsider, reported the news:. Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was involved in a car wreck in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday morning and...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll

Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy