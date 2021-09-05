Sarah Harding, singer for British pop group Girls Aloud, dies at 39
Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding died Sunday morning, less than a year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 39. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day,” her mother, Marie Hardman, wrote on Instagram.www.post-gazette.com
