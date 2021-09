Outsiders who love college football probably will need some Kleenex when you see this moving Florida State tribute to Bobby Bowden. One of the game’s greatest coaches, Bobby Bowden won national titles in 1993 and 1999. His first title was from the Associated Press and Coaches Poll, while the second was a BCS National Championship. Bowden coached the Seminoles from 1976-2009. He totaled 377 wins in his career, second only to Penn State’s Joe Paterno with 409.