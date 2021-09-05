CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Sad Summer Fest 2021 far from a bummer at Palladium

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Sad Summer Fest’s sophomore outing hasn’t exactly gone off on the smoothest voyage up to this point this summer. From rain delays to COVID-related issues, it hasn’t been all pop punk and pizza. And while it didn’t get lucky with avoiding at least a little bit of that rocky path as they rolled through Worcester on Saturday, the traveling emo bacchanalia still went off with a bang during its second visit to the Palladium’s outdoor venue, powered by a clear sky, and a crowd that was just too legit to quit.

Olympia, WAOlympian

LoveOly Summer Fest wraps up -- at least for now

The Olympia Downtown Alliance’s LoveOly Summer Fest — an eight-week festival of music, art and activities for kids — wraps up on Saturday, Aug. 28, with a performance by counterculture icon Jonathan Richman. It wraps up for this year, that is. Originally intended to welcome the community back downtown when...
Lincoln, NEDaily Nebraskan

COLUMN: Transitioning from hot girl bummer to healing girl harvest

I am sitting here in the wee small hours of the morning on Sept. 1, slightly inebriated and coated in regret and grief for what I thought would be the hottest of hot girl summers. While it isn’t officially autumn yet, the unofficial season of shaking it to the tune of “WAP” is over, and honestly, I think I want a redo.
Franklin, KYwymt.com

Franklin’s 2021 Summer Vibes Music Fest brings in hundreds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new, outdoor music festival on the downtown square in Franklin today brought hundreds of people together to enjoy some summer fun. The festival featured the Josephines from Bowling Green and other regional bands, local vendors, and of course food and drinks. One of the...
Worcester, MAworcestermag.com

Joyner Lucas puts hometown artists in the limelight with Joyner Fest

Thousands of lively and wild audience members were eagerly chanting “Joyner” to Lucas’ personal DJ, E Dubble, who stood as a gregarious and entertaining hype-man, when along came Joyner to greet his hometown, opening with the song “I Love” from his 2020 album, “ADHD” after a high-energy set of local all-stars.
Musicworcestermag.com

Listen Up: Ghosts of Jupiter look back to see ahead on 'Keepers of the Newborn Green'

As a matter of policy, I try not to spend too much time comparing the bands I review to other, more famous musical acts. It's usually a disingenuous enterprise to say So And So is the lovechild of Fiona Apple and Lou Reed, or something like that. At best it's lazy and trite. Which brings us to “Keepers of the Newborn Green,” by Boston's Ghosts of Jupiter, and the maddening fact that one does have to take a look back into musical history to get a grasp on this band: A little “Piper at the Gates of Dawn”-era Pink Floyd, a little Jethro Tull, but maybe less than you'd expect from a band that features a flute prominently. A little Beatles, maybe. Some Phish-style jam-band vibes, maybe some of Spyro Gyra's better work. It's not that Ghosts of Jupiter is aping any of these acts, no, but rather that the sounds of the past, of '60s psychedelia through contemporary jam-bands, haunt this album.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

Our Favorite songs sung by Stars and Strings artist, Darius Rucker

As we count down the days until Audacy’s Stars and Strings Presented by Samsung Galaxy on September 11, we’re taking the time to get to know each member of the all-star line-up a little better. Today, we’re shining a light on Darius Rucker. Audacy's Stars And Strings Exclusive station now.
Movieschimesnewspaper.com

Top hits from this past summer

As summer comes to a close and fall classes begin, it is not quite right to leave without acknowledging the most notable films and artists of the last three months. Released in June, the Disney+ movie “Luca ” shares the life of a young sea monster who wishes to find a higher purpose in life and become a real boy. Although there are ties to themes in “The Little Mermaid,” this film uses Italian roots to show a film of family and friendship.
Worcester, MAworcestermag.com

Worcesteria: Another September without stART on the Street

It's September in Worcester, and it feels weird that, for the second year in a row, there won't be a stART on the Street festival on Park Avenue. The festival, which usually draws in excess of 50,000 people, is easily the largest outdoor arts festival in the region, but more than that, it's really the centerpiece of the city's arts scene and festival season. More than 300 artists and crafters hawk their wares, numerous local musicians play on one of three stages, and people line up to sample foods from various local restaurants and food trucks. It's enormous, inclusive, immensely social and probably the most inherently “Worcester” of all Worcester's many festivals.
Worcester, MAworcestermag.com

Table Hoppin': Ziggy Bombs a pop-up fan favorite

Worcester’s Mike Devish, aka “Ziggy the Cook,” is a guy who has built successful pop-ups relying on social media as a means to introduce foodies to his specialty steak and cheese sandwiches. Devish has a loyal following that roots for him, whether he’s serving up a Ziggy Bomb Pu Pu...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

27 New Songs Out Today

CLINIC - "I CAN'T STAND THE RAIN" (ANN PEEBLES COVER) A totally unlikely cover, Clinic have put their drony signature spin on Ann Peebles 1973 soul classic (that was famously sampled on Missy Elliott's "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)"). It fights right in on Clinic's new "tropical" album Fantasy Island that's out October 22 on Domino.
Worcester, MAworcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: Geoff Tate, High Command and more ...

If you're a fan of classic prog-metal favorites Queensrÿche, then there's a show for you coming up at Rascals: The band's frontman Geoff Tate is touring to support the 30th anniversary of Queensrÿche's seminal albums, “Empire” and “Operation:Mindcrime.” It's an exciting prospect: Tate is easily one of the greatest metal vocalists of all time, and Queensrÿche's music – particularly the two albums in question – was technically adroit without relinquishing any of the grit of the era's rock 'n' roll, and the songs themselves were compelling and thought-provoking. Not enough? Opening the show is rocker-actor Kurt Deimer, accompanied by Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X. Deimer has been making a splash lately with his down-and-dirty rendition of Pink Floyd's “Have a Cigar,” and all told, this looks like a great night of straight up rock 'n' roll. (VDI)
Worcester, MAworcestermag.com

Last Call with Vaughn Slowaski, owner and founder of Scoop Drip

During the height of the pandemic, Worcester resident Vaughn Slowaski was able to turn his passion for sneakers into a career, opening Scoop Drip a short distance from the Canal District. Highlighted in a previous Worcester Magazine article last year on the rise of "re-commerce," Scoop Drip buys and resells sneakers. Anyone can come in with a pair for appraisal, and Slowaski can tell them if they have a collector’s item on their hands. As Scoop Drip comes up on its first birthday this weekend on Sept. 12, Slowaski sat down with Last Call to reflect on the last year and how he got into the industry.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Heavy rain from Ida forces Bonnaroo music fest to cancel

Heavy rains from Hurricane Ida have forced Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee to cancel as organizers say the waterlogged festival grounds are unsafe for driving or camping.The annual festival was scheduled to start Thursday on the site of a former farm in Manchester about an hour southeast of Nashville On social media Tuesday, the festival said that tremendous rainfall over the last 24 hours, remnants of Ida's powerful winds and rain, have saturated the paths and camping areas. The festival had earlier warned fans that camping capacity would be reduced because of the rain, but by Tuesday afternoon, the festival said its central stage area was also waterlogged. Artists who were scheduled to headline include Tyler, the Creator, deadmau5, Lizzo, My Morning Jacket, Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion.The festival's attendance in 2019 was around 80,000 but last year's event was postponed to this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Refunds were being offered for fans.
Public Safetystarvedrock.media

"Summer Camp" a Bummer for Some

Apparently, even with weed legal in Illinois now, some traditions die hard. One of those is the use of harder drugs at the annual Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe. Anticipating this, about 10 drug task forces and other law enforcement went to work undercover at the event on August 20th and 21st.
Boston, MABC Heights

Rapper Bryce Vine to Headline Stokes Set

The Campus Activities Board (CAB) announced on Wednesday that Boston College’s annual Stokes Set will feature rapper and singer Bryce Vine. After the event took a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stokes Set will return to Stokes Lawn on Sept. 18. In past years, the event featured country artist Hunter Hayes in 2019 and pop singer Daya in 2018.

