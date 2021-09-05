Sad Summer Fest 2021 far from a bummer at Palladium

As a matter of policy, I try not to spend too much time comparing the bands I review to other, more famous musical acts. It's usually a disingenuous enterprise to say So And So is the lovechild of Fiona Apple and Lou Reed, or something like that. At best it's lazy and trite. Which brings us to “Keepers of the Newborn Green,” by Boston's Ghosts of Jupiter, and the maddening fact that one does have to take a look back into musical history to get a grasp on this band: A little “Piper at the Gates of Dawn”-era Pink Floyd, a little Jethro Tull, but maybe less than you'd expect from a band that features a flute prominently. A little Beatles, maybe. Some Phish-style jam-band vibes, maybe some of Spyro Gyra's better work. It's not that Ghosts of Jupiter is aping any of these acts, no, but rather that the sounds of the past, of '60s psychedelia through contemporary jam-bands, haunt this album.