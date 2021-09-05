The West has still not learnt the lessons of 9/11, even 20 years later
This Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, and to mark the occasion the BBC produced a documentary telling the story from the point of view of White House staff. It was compelling, but, as is always the case with TV, the medium shapes the message. By focusing on the shock and anger of America's leadership in the hours the atrocity unfolded, it inadvertently reinforced the narrative that 9/11 came out of nowhere.
