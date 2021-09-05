The West has still not learnt the lessons of 9/11, even 20 years later

This column is part of an opinion project commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11: We are living in a 9/12 world. As we come together once more to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, people in the Kurdistan region and other parts of the world are reflecting on the tragic events of that day and the two decades that followed. Many in the Middle East, including my own family, have suffered at the hands of terrorists. There is a recognition of and empathy with the nation that lost so many that day in America, and their families.