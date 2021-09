MANDEVILLE, La. (WKRG) — During Hurricane Ida, the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain flooded. Winds downed trees left and right. “This past week has been horrendous,” said Julie Turpin, co-owner of Tallulah’s Vintage Market, which is about a block from the lake. “We not only have to deal with the shop, but we all have our own homes that we have to deal with.”