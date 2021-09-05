CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh reacts to J.J. McCarthy’s first touchdown pass

By Chance Linton
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan opened the season with a dominant 47-14 win over Western Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor. And true freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy got in on the action. After the Wolverines scored a touchdown on their first offensive drive of the second half to go up 33-7 over the Broncos, starting quarterback Cade McNamara gave way to McCarthy midway through the third quarter. The freshman finished out the game, completing 4 of 6 passes for 80 yards and connecting with Daylen Baldwin for his first career touchdown pass.

