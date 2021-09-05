CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Taylor by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Callahan; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Callahan and east central Taylor Counties through 415 PM CDT At 331 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Eula. This storm was moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clyde, Eula, Dudley and Potosi. This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 296 and 301. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

