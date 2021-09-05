Challenger Bailey labels Pritzker the 'mandate candidate'
Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey assures Illinois voters that he sees Gov. J.B. Pritzker for who he truly is — and that it's not a pretty sight. Bailey, who recently launched his campaign for the GOP nomination for governor, at least partly harbors his harsh view of the governor on Pritzker's steady stream of mandates aimed at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, among the latest an indoor masking mandate for all residents over the age of 2 and another for all public and private school students.eastcentralreporter.com
Comments / 0