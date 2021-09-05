CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Challenger Bailey labels Pritzker the 'mandate candidate'

By East Central Reporter Reports
eastcentralreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican state Sen. Darren Bailey assures Illinois voters that he sees Gov. J.B. Pritzker for who he truly is — and that it's not a pretty sight. Bailey, who recently launched his campaign for the GOP nomination for governor, at least partly harbors his harsh view of the governor on Pritzker's steady stream of mandates aimed at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, among the latest an indoor masking mandate for all residents over the age of 2 and another for all public and private school students.

eastcentralreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Economy#Healthcare Workers#Mandates#Republican#Gop#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

Enforcing Gov. Pritzker's new mandates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker's announcement of the new vaccination and mask mandate on Thursday is prompting many questions. We asked you in a poll to weigh in will you be masking up inside Springfield stores. Even the governor's press secretary responded with, "it's not optional." Here in...
Orland Park, ILfox32chicago.com

Orland Park votes to oppose Pritzker's mask, vaccine mandates

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - The Orland Park Village Board is going against the Illinois governor's mask mandate. This week, the entire board voted unanimously to oppose Gov. Pritzker's order. One trustee called it an act of tyranny, and many others said they don't understand why vaccinated people should have to...
Public Healthwvik.org

Pritzker Reinstates Mask Mandate; Requires Vaccines For All Teachers

Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday morning announced a reinstated mask mandate for all Illinoisans aged two and over in public indoor settings, no matter their vaccination status, in addition to making Illinois the seventh state in the nation to require teachers get vaccinated against COVID-19. All those on university campuses and health care settings will be required to get the vaccine starting Sept. 5, or otherwise undergo at least weekly testing.
EducationDaily Illini

Pritzker announces state-wide vaccination mandate

Governor Pritzker announced a new COVID-19 protocol Thursday that will require all state employees and university students to be vaccinated and enforce a mask policy in all public buildings regardless of vaccination status. After Pritzker’s announcement, the University released a Massmail that reiterated the fact that all University members must...
Rockford, ILWIFR

Local leaders react to Gov. Pritzker’s mask, vaccine mandate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford area leaders react to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Thursday morning announcement to reinstate the mask mandate and vaccine requirement. “The Governor’s actions today ignore the science and the facts. According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health less than 9% of hospitalized patients in Illinois are from COVID-related illness. When it comes to our youth, according to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID accounts for 0.2 deaths per 100,000 among children ages 1-14 in the United States. That’s statistically as close to zero as you can get. The same CDC data shows that COVID ranks behind drowning, vehicle accidents, homicide, cancer, cardiovascular disease, flu/pneumonia and suffocation as the leading causes of death among children ages 1-4; and among children ages 5-14, COVID comes in slightly above zero and as equal a danger as suffocation. The point is, children are NOT at high or even moderate risk of hospitalization or death from COVID. Based on the science and the facts, mask mandates on students and vaccination mandates on educators are unnecessary.”
Woodstock, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Letter To The Editor: Gary Rabine: Pritzker, the Dictator, Again Overreaching With Mandates

WOODSTOCK – Gary Rabine, candidate for Governor is issuing the following statement on the Governor’s latest act of authoritarianism in his statewide order demanding all employees at schools to get vaccinated and a new statewide indoor mask mandate “It is unconscionable that the Governor would mandate all school employees to be vaccinated. It is not the government’s role to make healthcare decisions for its citizens. This is a dictator-like government overreach, and Continue Reading
Illinois State14news.com

Gov. Pritzker mandates masks indoors in Ill.

COVID hospitalizations at Deaconess highest since pandemic began. Owensboro Health ‘nearing peak’ with COVID-19 hospitalizations. Owensboro Health ‘nearing peak’ with COVID-19 hospitalizations. Right to Life of Southwest Indiana holds 2021 annual banquet. Updated: 2 hours ago. Right to Life of Southwest Indiana holds 2021 annual banquet. Tri-State groups celebrate anniversary...
Madison County, ILMadison County Record

Haine: Pritzker's new mask mandate "not criminally enforceable," but businesses may require COVID-19 precautions

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s new mask mandate is “not criminally enforceable.”. “This new executive order relies on the same legal foundation as the Governor’s previous executive orders relating to COVID-19,” Haine stated in a press release. “It remains my legal opinion that such orders are not criminally enforceable. My office is neither able nor willing to file criminal charges against anyone suspected of violating these orders. For further information, please review my legal opinion from December 2020.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy