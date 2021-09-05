Notre Dame vs. Florida State: Live stream, TV channel, Betting odds, for college football showdown
The classic early 1990′s rivalry will be on display in the annual Labor Day Weekend Sunday night spot that always seems to pit two brand names teams. Notre Dame is trying to retain its status among the elite of the sport as it breaks in a new quarterback in Jack Coan. Florida State will try to use the game as a jumping-off point as it tries to return to a championship contender level.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0