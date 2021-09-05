CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth County, NJ

Tattoo might help police identify body found off N.J. coast

By Jessica Beym
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A body found about a mile off the coast of Sea Bright in Monmouth County has a distinctive tattoo that police are hoping will help them identify the man. The body of the man, described as a male between 20 to early 40s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, was found on Aug. 29 at 11:29 a.m. by the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau. The man was wearing dark blue jeans, a black belt and black Nike sneakers.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 2

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
102K+
Followers
46K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
Monmouth County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Sea Bright, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey State Police#Tattoos#Missing Person#Nike#Njsp#The U S Army I Corps#The Homicide South Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Related
Delaware StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Body found in crashed car but no one knows when the wreck happened

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A person was found dead with a car that crashed in a wooded area, but Delaware State Police said it’s not clear when that crash happened. An excavating crew working near the intersection of state Route 48 and Hercules Road in the Wilmington area on Wednesday morning found a wrecked Mercedes CLA in a wooded area, police said in a news release. The workers called 911 and responding troopers determined that the driver failed to negotiate a curve on state Route 48 and went off the southern side of the road and into a heavily wooded area. The car eventually hit a creek embankment and overturned.
Middletown, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Middletown man had material to make military-grade explosives in his illegal and ramshackle home lab, investigators say

A Middletown man charged with operating a dangerous and highly volatile home laboratory had materials used to manufacture powerful military-grade explosives such as Semtex, borough police contend. And Joseph M. McClure, 44, had no training whatsoever regarding how to handle such substances, investigators claim. His lab was a catastrophe in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy