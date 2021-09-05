Edsall to retire; now who'd be dumb enough to want this job?

Connecticut head coach Randy Edsall, left, talks to quarterback Jack Zergiotis (11) on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Even before Saturday's odious loss to Holy Cross, Joe Zone of Channel 3 told some of us in the press box that he'd just finished interviewing UConn fans in the parking lots sporting "Fire Edsall" T-shirts.

Predictably, the narrative gathered energy in the wake of UConn football's 23rd loss in its last 26 games, this time to an opponent that would be lunchmeat for most Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

It turns out that, no, Randy Edsall won't be getting fired. He announced his retirement Sunday effective at the end of the season.

"Fire the coach" is the reflexive yelp from fans who have had enough. Totally understandable. But neither Edsall's dismissal nor his retirement scratches the problems where they itch at UConn because the itches are almost too numerous to identify.

Edsall's departure won't accomplish much, save perhaps giving aggravated people their pound of flesh. As author Dan Harris wrote once, "Your demons may have been ejected from the building, but they're probably still out in the parking lot doing pushups."

This just in: With or without Edsall, UConn football has more metaphorical demons than Linda Blair did in "The Exorcist." The issues are significantly more layered than the head coach and his shortcomings, real or perceived.

Rule No. 1 in coaching is never take a job where too many factors imperil the ability to win. Most factors at UConn enhance the ability to lose. So who'd be masochistic enough to want this job?

Current situation at UConn: Insufficient talent, no recruiting base, no conference affiliation, future schedules wrought with games they can't win (Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue, NC State), games nobody cares about (Utah State, Ball State and Florida International), an ambivalent fan base and an empty home stadium that's 20 miles from campus.

UConn's only hope to find its Lazarus would be to pay the man exponential sums of money. But can an athletic department where nobody is singing "We're In The Money" afford to throw Fort Knox at someone to resurrect the program amid statewide apathy? There might be a public relations backlash, too, perhaps from "we should spend money on building more libraries" crowd drowning in their own idealism.

Some UConn fans on social media suggested after Saturday's game that UConn replace Edsall with Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney, who has won consecutive Patriot League titles. But then why would Chesney leave a winning program that just opened a 64,000-square-foot indoor practice facility and gets to play some of its home games in Worcester's hip, new minor league ballpark for Dead Program Walking?

Again: Maybe for the money. If UConn could pay it. Or maybe Chesney might wait for another FBS program that at least offers a modicum of hope.

The only way UConn football ever wins again is through recruiting and player development. I cannot fathom how recruiting will ever get to sufficient levels here with, as previously stated, no conference affiliation, future schedules wrought with games they can't win (Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue, NC State), games nobody cares about (Utah State, Ball State and Florida International), an ambivalent fan base and an empty home stadium that's 20 miles from campus.

I consider myself fortunate to know Edsall. He's told great stories from the old days when he coached with Tom Coughlin. He cares about his players as people. He cares about them after they graduate. He is a good man.

In fairness, though, he knew the landscape when he returned to UConn, although it certainly wasn't his idea to forgo the American Athletic Conference for independence all to placate basketball. My friend Dom Amore at the Hartford Courant likened the UConn football situation to Lyndon Johnson's classic line, "a hitchhiker caught in a hailstorm on a Texas highway. Nowhere to run. Nowhere to hide. And no way to make it stop."

Turns out that love wasn't necessarily lovelier the second time around here for Edsall. I get that people are irritated. I get that UConn's brand is suffering. So now all the people who wanted him fired are basically getting their wish.

Perhaps there's a better choice out there. But does UConn have the money to pay him? And really, why would he come here in the first place?

