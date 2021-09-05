CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Edsall to retire; now who'd be dumb enough to want this job?

By Mike DiMauro
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUqry_0bnTO8gB00
Connecticut head coach Randy Edsall, left, talks to quarterback Jack Zergiotis (11) on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Even before Saturday's odious loss to Holy Cross, Joe Zone of Channel 3 told some of us in the press box that he'd just finished interviewing UConn fans in the parking lots sporting "Fire Edsall" T-shirts.

Predictably, the narrative gathered energy in the wake of UConn football's 23rd loss in its last 26 games, this time to an opponent that would be lunchmeat for most Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

It turns out that, no, Randy Edsall won't be getting fired. He announced his retirement Sunday effective at the end of the season.

"Fire the coach" is the reflexive yelp from fans who have had enough. Totally understandable. But neither Edsall's dismissal nor his retirement scratches the problems where they itch at UConn because the itches are almost too numerous to identify.

Edsall's departure won't accomplish much, save perhaps giving aggravated people their pound of flesh. As author Dan Harris wrote once, "Your demons may have been ejected from the building, but they're probably still out in the parking lot doing pushups."

This just in: With or without Edsall, UConn football has more metaphorical demons than Linda Blair did in "The Exorcist." The issues are significantly more layered than the head coach and his shortcomings, real or perceived.

Rule No. 1 in coaching is never take a job where too many factors imperil the ability to win. Most factors at UConn enhance the ability to lose. So who'd be masochistic enough to want this job?

Current situation at UConn: Insufficient talent, no recruiting base, no conference affiliation, future schedules wrought with games they can't win (Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue, NC State), games nobody cares about (Utah State, Ball State and Florida International), an ambivalent fan base and an empty home stadium that's 20 miles from campus.

UConn's only hope to find its Lazarus would be to pay the man exponential sums of money. But can an athletic department where nobody is singing "We're In The Money" afford to throw Fort Knox at someone to resurrect the program amid statewide apathy? There might be a public relations backlash, too, perhaps from "we should spend money on building more libraries" crowd drowning in their own idealism.

Some UConn fans on social media suggested after Saturday's game that UConn replace Edsall with Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney, who has won consecutive Patriot League titles. But then why would Chesney leave a winning program that just opened a 64,000-square-foot indoor practice facility and gets to play some of its home games in Worcester's hip, new minor league ballpark for Dead Program Walking?

Again: Maybe for the money. If UConn could pay it. Or maybe Chesney might wait for another FBS program that at least offers a modicum of hope.

The only way UConn football ever wins again is through recruiting and player development. I cannot fathom how recruiting will ever get to sufficient levels here with, as previously stated, no conference affiliation, future schedules wrought with games they can't win (Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue, NC State), games nobody cares about (Utah State, Ball State and Florida International), an ambivalent fan base and an empty home stadium that's 20 miles from campus.

I consider myself fortunate to know Edsall. He's told great stories from the old days when he coached with Tom Coughlin. He cares about his players as people. He cares about them after they graduate. He is a good man.

In fairness, though, he knew the landscape when he returned to UConn, although it certainly wasn't his idea to forgo the American Athletic Conference for independence all to placate basketball. My friend Dom Amore at the Hartford Courant likened the UConn football situation to Lyndon Johnson's classic line, "a hitchhiker caught in a hailstorm on a Texas highway. Nowhere to run. Nowhere to hide. And no way to make it stop."

Turns out that love wasn't necessarily lovelier the second time around here for Edsall. I get that people are irritated. I get that UConn's brand is suffering. So now all the people who wanted him fired are basically getting their wish.

Perhaps there's a better choice out there. But does UConn have the money to pay him? And really, why would he come here in the first place?

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro.

Comments / 0

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
386
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chesney
Person
Tom Coughlin
Person
Randy Edsall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Basketball#Uconn Football#American Football#Holy Cross#Uconn Football#Nc State#Florida International#Patriot League#Dead Program Walking#Fbs#The Hartford Courant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNorwalk Hour

Who will UConn hire to replace Randy Edsall? Some names to consider

UConn will head into the search for its next football coach with a major advantage over the last time it went through this process: time. The search for a new coach in late December 2016 came just as the annual college football coaching carousel was coming to a halt and options were limited. Sure, making the official firing date for former coach Bob Diaco in early January saved the school some money, but it also took UConn out of the running for plenty of candidates who already landed a job or signed extensions to stay where they were.
College Sportsfootballscoop.com

Fall season's first coaching domino falls; UConn's Edsall to retire

Amidst an 0-2 start and five years into a failed return, Randy Edsall has announced this will be his final season atop the UConn Huskies football program. Edsall's Huskies fell, 38-28, Saturday to Football Championship Subdivision program Holy Cross and left Edsall with a 6-32 mark since he returned to the program in 2017.
College Sportsdefector.com

Randy Edsall Punted Into Retirement By FCS Team

Unless you are a fan of UConn football or gathering information for a book on America’s Angriest Men, there’s no real reason why you’d need to know who Randy Edsall is. He is an American football coach [1] who is now and was previously the pinched and rageful face of Huskies football. During Edsall’s first stint with the team, the Huskies ascended successfully to Division I-A and played in a bunch of bowl games that mostly don’t exist anymore—whatever else you can say about the man and his career, Randy Edsall indisputably has led a team to victory in the PapaJohns.com Bowl. After the Huskies were blown out by Oklahoma in the 2010 Fiesta Bowl, Edsall left for the head job at Maryland. Like, immediately: The AP reported that Edsall “did not speak to his players or fly back with the team after its loss.” He flew to Maryland instead.
College Sportsfootballscoop.com

Change of plans: Randy Edsall quitting now, not end of season

Randy Edsall announced his retirement Sunday, effective end of the season. Turns out, the end of his season is today. UConn announced Monday its coach's retirement timeline is now effective immediately. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will take over as interim head coach. "Upon further reflection by both Randy and I,...
NFLThe Day

Edsall steps down immediately as UConn football coach

Storrs — Randy Edsall and director of athletics David Benedict have come to the mutual decision that it is in the best interest of the UConn football program for Edsall to step aside immediately as head football coach. Edsall, who is in his fifth year of his second stint as...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

UConn head coach Randy Edsall changes retirement timeline

Just one day after announcing his retirement at season’s end, UConn coach Randy Edsall is stepping down immediately. To say it’s been a rough go for the Huskies this season would be an understatement. They got blown out 45-0 by Fresno State in Week 0 and lost to Holy Cross — an FCS team — in Week 1. Now, they’re looking for a new coach sooner than expected.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy