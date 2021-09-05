CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kailua-kona, HI

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Kailua Kona

Posted by 
Kailua-Kona Voice
Kailua-Kona Voice
 4 days ago

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Honolulu / khon2.com

Hawaii officials announce Labor Day weekend COVID enforcement plan to stop large gatherings

Hawaii officials announce Labor Day weekend COVID enforcement plan to stop large gatherings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a week of press conferences and announcements, Hawaii officials are making one last plea to the public to act responsibly over Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Gov. David Ige held a news conference to discuss the enforcement of COVID emergency measures. County mayors, representatives for county police departments, as well as the president & CEO of The Queen’s Health System, also joined the governor to answer questions. Read more

Comments
avatar

we will not comply huge party at the State Capitol! It's more of us than it is in them

5 likes 1 dislike

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hawaii County / westhawaiitoday.com

Big Island reports 131 new COVID cases, 1 additional coronavirus-related death

Big Island reports 131 new COVID cases, 1 additional coronavirus-related death

The Big Island’s COVID-19 case tally neared 8,000 Friday with 131 new coronavirus cases reported on the state’s southernmost island. Hawaii health officials reported 865 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional coronavirus-related deaths across the state. With the new cases, the state’s tally reached 65,890 and the Big Island’s tally 7,998. Read more

Comments
avatar

Way to go Green! Shoulda worn the mask when you went to the restaurant!

avatar

The NEW death is NOT isolated and therefore cannot be blamed on COVID. Wake up SHEEPle

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hawaii County / usnews.com

COVID Hurts Hawaii County Garbage Transfer Station Staffing

COVID Hurts Hawaii County Garbage Transfer Station Staffing

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting trash disposal on the Big Island of Hawaii. Hawaii County has started a rotation of county garbage transfer station closures because many workers have either been calling in sick or having to quarantine because they've been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, West Hawaii Today reported. Read more

Comments
avatar

Hawaii County Transfer Stations had staffing issues way before the pandemic ever started. Clearly there are issues going on as to why the County can't keep people on the job. Is it the pay? The benefits? Are they not paying enough. Hey Mayor Mitch Roth. Why don't you leave your comfort chair and start visiting some of these stations and find out what the issue is. Do you even leave your office besides to go to lunch and home? This Mayor hasn't address not one issue regarding the Big Island since taking office. What does he do anyway? It appears he's spending his whole time while in office just vacationing and collecting a check.

3 likes

avatar

Keep it up Hawaii. People will start doing the same things with their trash they do with cars - on the sides of the roads! Democrats - zero foresight.

3 likes

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hilo / bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 169 New Cases On Big Island

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 169 New Cases On Big Island

HAWAIʻI - Health officials announced a dramatic uptick in new cases across the state today compared to the numbers reported the day before. (BIVN) – There were 1,068 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, more than double the 455 cases identified on Wednesday. There were 169 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, a dramatic increase from the 64 cases reported the day before. Read more

Comments / 0

Kailua-Kona Voice

Kailua-Kona Voice

Kailua-Kona, HI
9
Followers
116
Post
127
Views
ABOUT

With Kailua-Kona Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Kailua, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
San Jose, CAABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
NBC News

Biden to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom on eve of recall vote

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will head to California on Monday to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom a day before the state's recall election, when voters could throw the Democrat out of the governorship and replace him with a Republican. Biden and Newsom will appear together in Long Beach, just...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy