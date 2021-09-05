Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Kodiak

(KODIAK, AK) Life in Kodiak has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Emergency Services Council holds public meeting to discuss local pandemic response During an Emergency Services Council meeting broadcast to the public Thursday morning, as well as a noontime Kodiak Emergency Operations Center briefing, the Kodiak EOC detailed crucial information about the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most important items that the EOC discussed, during both sessions, was the critical capacity of... Read more

ESC decides not to limit public gatherings — for now For now, there will continue to be no limitations on the number of people who can gather in public settings on Kodiak even as COVID numbers continue to be closely monitored. The Emergency Services Council made this decision on Thursday, saying they will consider the topic when they meet again on Sept. 9. Read more

Homer to Kodiak Ferry -Alaska Marine Highway Alaska Marine highways ferry from Homer to Kodiak, AK. This video show general expectations what to expect on your trip if you are new to the ferry system. We sure didn’t know what to expect out of it. I highly suggested to get a cabin because it’s a long journey, 14 hours of travel time. Enjoy the video. Read more

