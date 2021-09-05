Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Kodiak

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(KODIAK, AK) Life in Kodiak has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Kodiak / kmxt.org

During an Emergency Services Council meeting broadcast to the public Thursday morning, as well as a noontime Kodiak Emergency Operations Center briefing, the Kodiak EOC detailed crucial information about the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most important items that the EOC discussed, during both sessions, was the critical capacity of... Read more

Kodiak / kodiakdailymirror.com

For now, there will continue to be no limitations on the number of people who can gather in public settings on Kodiak even as COVID numbers continue to be closely monitored. The Emergency Services Council made this decision on Thursday, saying they will consider the topic when they meet again on Sept. 9. Read more

Alaska / kodiakdailymirror.com

Alaska Marine highways ferry from Homer to Kodiak, AK. This video show general expectations what to expect on your trip if you are new to the ferry system. We sure didn’t know what to expect out of it. I highly suggested to get a cabin because it’s a long journey, 14 hours of travel time. Enjoy the video. Read more

Kodiak / kodiakdailymirror.com

Looking back on a successful hunt on the beautiful island of Kodiak, Alaska. The story couldn’t have played out more dramatically if I had scripted it out myself. God is good, this was an excellent hunt and it will turn out to be an exciting film! There are so many takeaways and so much great content I gathered on this trip, it’s hard to know where to begin sharing this experience with you and I can’t wait to edit together the over 300 GB of footage I shot. Read more

With Kodiak News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

