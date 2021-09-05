Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Aspen

(ASPEN, CO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Aspen area.

Candace Owens Denied COVID Testing Services Candace Owens denied COVID testing services from a facility in Aspen Colorado.

Basalt football escapes Battle Mountain in double-overtime thriller, improves to 2-0 The simplicity of an extra point was anything but for both sides, with Thursday’s double-overtime affair between the Basalt High School football team and Battle Mountain coming down to special teams. In the end, the Longhorns escaped with a dramatic 40-34 non-league win on the BHS field to remain unbeaten on the young season. Read more

Colorado author and U.S. Ski Hall of Famer Mike Marolt visits the Bookworm on Sept. 9 As the summer winds down, most Vail Valley residents are getting excited for winter. But for one Aspen native, who alongside his identical twin brother, is one of the most elite and accomplished ski mountaineers in the world, winter means something totally different. Listen to Colorado author, U.S. Ski Hall... Read more

