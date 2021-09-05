CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Aspen

Posted by 
Aspen Updates
Aspen Updates
 4 days ago

(ASPEN, CO) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Aspen area.

We've got you covered on sporting news in your community.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Aspen / youtube.com

Candace Owens Denied COVID Testing Services

Candace Owens denied COVID testing services from a facility in Aspen Colorado. Listen to Clay and Buck break the story down. Use code "VIP15" for 15% off VIP! Visit https://www.outkick.com/vip/ #CandaceOwens #Outkick​ #OutkickTheCoverage​ #ClayTravis​ #OutkickTheShow​ SUBSCRIBE to Outkick for new videos every day: https://bit.ly/OutkickYouTube​ Sign up for Outkick VIP:https://www.outkick.com/vip/ Shop Outkick gear: https://www.outkick.com/outkick-shop/ Watch the latest from Outkick the Show: https://www.youtube.com/c/OutKick/videos Read more from Outkick: https://outkick.com​ Follow Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Twitter: https://twitter.com/clayandbuck Where to listen to Clay & Buck: https://clayandbuck.com/ Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Outkick360 Like Outkick on Facebook: https://bit.ly/OutkickFacebook​ Follow Outkick on Twitter: https://bit.ly/OutkickTwitter​ Follow OutKick on Instagram: https://bit.ly/OutkickInstagram​ Follow OutKick on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/OKTC​ Follow OutKick on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OutKickTheCoverage Candace Owens Denied COVID Testing Services Read more

Basalt / aspentimes.com

Basalt football escapes Battle Mountain in double-overtime thriller, improves to 2-0

The simplicity of an extra point was anything but for both sides, with Thursday’s double-overtime affair between the Basalt High School football team and Battle Mountain coming down to special teams. In the end, the Longhorns escaped with a dramatic 40-34 non-league win on the BHS field to remain unbeaten on the young season. Read more

Vail / vaildaily.com

Colorado author and U.S. Ski Hall of Famer Mike Marolt visits the Bookworm on Sept. 9

As the summer winds down, most Vail Valley residents are getting excited for winter. But for one Aspen native, who alongside his identical twin brother, is one of the most elite and accomplished ski mountaineers in the world, winter means something totally different. Listen to Colorado author, U.S. Ski Hall... Read more

Aspen / youtube.com

MARIPOSA WON THE HORSE LOTTERY

Matt recently sold one of his prettiest horses Mariposa, to Elk Run Ranch in Aspen, CO. Enjoy as Matt makes sure Mariposa gets acclimated to her new home. @Road to the Horse Read more

More
