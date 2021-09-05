Trending lifestyle headlines in Pittsburgh

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Dispatch
 4 days ago

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pittsburgh, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Indiana / iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger & Fries In Pennsylvania

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger & Fries In Pennsylvania

Here's where you can find the best burger and fries spot in Pennsylvania. Read more

I ate there once, not impressed. And I will never pay $21.00 for a burger and fries ever again.

Wolf's Pub in Munhall has fantastic burgers. The Wolf's Classic is juicy and topped with fresh, crispy lettuce and tomato. Their fries are excellent as well.

Venango County / explorevenango.com

Parents Fighting Back Against School Mask Mandate

Parents Fighting Back Against School Mask Mandate

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Parents flooded school district phone lines, inboxes, and social media on Thursday to voice their displeasure following Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement of a new mask mandate for K-12 schools. (Dr. Brooke Decker, left, of Marshall, Director, Infection Prevention, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, argues with Dana... Read more

cyber school the kids. From what I understand the state is responsible for the cost of tuition for cyber school students. hit the state I. the pocket book. that's the best way to fight them

3 likes

who cares let them do as they wish. ones who are vaccinated don't have to worry,let them get covid...

2 likes

Pittsburgh / dailyamerican.com

U.S. sues UPMC for alleged health care fraud and putting patients at risk of complications

U.S. sues UPMC for alleged health care fraud and putting patients at risk of complications

The largest healthcare system in Pennsylvania and one of its top physicians are being sued by the federal government for alleged healthcare fraud. UPMC, its chairman of cardiothoracic surgery and the University of Pittsburgh Physicians group are accused of billing for unnecessary surgeries or surgeries that weren't performed, submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, and putting patients at risk of serious complications. Read more

Pittsburgh / nextpittsburgh.com

Iron City branching out to make whiskey, turn out lights to help birds and more in ETC.

Iron City branching out to make whiskey, turn out lights to help birds and more in ETC.

For decades, hardworking Pittsburghers have relaxed with a shot of whiskey and an Iron City Beer. Soon, they can get both of those boilermaker ingredients from the same source. Pittsburgh Brewing Co. plans to produce rye whiskeys, bourbon and other brown spirits under the brand Iron City Distilling. The operation... Read more

