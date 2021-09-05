Top Muskegon Heights sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights Journal
Muskegon Heights Journal
 4 days ago

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Muskegon Heights sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Muskegon Heights / youtube.com

Muskegon Heights 36, Calvin Christian 12

Muskegon Heights 36, Calvin Christian 12

Tigers start season 2-0.

Muskegon Heights / michigansportsradio.com

Muskegon Heights 2-0 for the First Time Since 2010

Muskegon Heights 2-0 for the First Time Since 2010

The Muskegon Heights Tigers had a frustrating 2020 season in which they cancelled all football activities. Nobody felt that pain more than Friday's opponent Calvin Christian, who also cancelled their season. Muskegon Heights appears to be well ahead of schedule with a 36-12 victory against the Squires. After a scoreless...

Muskegon / wzzm13.com

Big Reds fans line up early for tickets to first ever Muskegon Detroit Cass Tech game

Big Reds fans line up early for tickets to first ever Muskegon Detroit Cass Tech game

The first ever matchup between Muskegon and Detroit Cass Tech will be played at historic Hackley Stadium.

Muskegon / mlive.com

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 3

Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 3

MUSKEGON, MI – Friday night showcased Muskegon vs. Detroit in a pair of matchups involving four of the state's powerhouse high school football programs. Detroit definitely got the better of Muskegon this time. See the scores of the showdowns between Muskegon and Cass Tech, and Mona Shores vs. King. Also,...

Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights, MI
With Muskegon Heights Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

