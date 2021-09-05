Top Muskegon Heights sports news

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Muskegon Heights sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Muskegon Heights 36, Calvin Christian 12 Tigers start season 2-0. Read more

Muskegon Heights 2-0 for the First Time Since 2010 The Muskegon Heights Tigers had a frustrating 2020 season in which they cancelled all football activities. Nobody felt that pain more than Friday’s opponent Calvin Christian, who also cancelled their season. Muskegon Heights appears to be well ahead of schedule with a 36-12 victory against the Squires. After a scoreless... Read more

Big Reds fans line up early for tickets to first ever Muskegon Detroit Cass Tech game The first ever matchup between Muskegon and Detroit Cass Tech will be played at historic Hackley Stadium. Read more

