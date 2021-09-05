Trending sports headlines in Newport

(NEWPORT, OR) Newport-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Boys soccer roundup LINCOLN CITY — The Taft boys soccer team knocked off its second 4A-1 Cowapa League foe in as many matches this season on Tuesday, downing Tillamook 3-2 at Voris Field. Junior midfielder Mario Cortes netted all three tallies for the Tigers, who improved to 2-0-0, mere days after posting a 4-0 shutout of Banks on Aug. 28 at home. Cortes also scored in the Tigers’ opening match. Read more

Newport Gnarnia Newport High School senior Peter Perucci competes last weekend in the first race of the season of the Oregon Interscholastic Cycling League series, the Newport Gnarnia, staged from the Newport campus of Oregon Coast Community College. (Photo by Jeremy Burke) Read more

Preps hit gridiron this weekend It’s the most wonderful weekend of the year for Oregon high school football fans. On Thursday night, Waldport High School hosted Myrtle Point in Lincoln County’s first football game of the 2021-22 school year. Tonight (Friday), the majority of the area’s other football programs get their first taste of the gridiron this season, when Newport opens at Tillamook, Heppner visits Toledo, and Yamhill-Carlton travels to Lincoln City to meet Taft. All of Friday night’s games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff, according to schedules listed on OSAA.com. Read more

