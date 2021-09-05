Trending local sports in Carroll

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(CARROLL, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Carroll area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Carroll / kmaland.com

KMAland Swimming (9/2): LC edges Carroll

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central edged Carroll in swimming action on Thursday. The Titans tallied the 85-84 victory, winning the 200-yard medley (Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown, Mia Hansen, Hannah Steinmetz). Individually, the Titans received crowns from Kylee Brown in the 100 freestyle (55.66) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.98), Sydnie Collins won the... Read more

Carroll / 1380kcim.com

Carroll Girls Swimming Edged by Lewis Central In a Great Meet

Jenna Currier and Emma Myers both qualified for State last season and started this season exactly like everyone expected them too. Ellie Beagle broke onto the scene on Thursday in her first meet for the Carroll Tigers and nearly stole the show winning the 200 Free, 500 Free and was part winning relay teams in the 200 Free Relay and the 400 Free Relay. The Tigers fell by just 1 point but found a lot of positive things to continue to improve with. Read more

Carroll / westerniowatoday.com

Atlantic Trojan Football Live Video Tonight

If you can’t make the game in Carroll, we invite you to check out our NEW Live Video Stream of the game against Kuemper. Our broadcast will begin at 6pm (just like the radio at 95.7FM). To access the stream from a desktop or tablet you can go to the... Read more

Carroll / carrollspaper.com

Carroll ready to test themselves on the road against winless Gilbert

This week, the Tigers are focused on winning at least one battle. The turnover battle. In their week-one game against Denison-Schleswig, the biggest killer to the Tigers’ offense was the lack of holding on to the ball. Three fumbles and two interceptions brought abrupt halts to the Tigers drives. They were able to score once late in the game, but by that time Denison-Schleswig was well on their way to the eventual win. Read more

