Top Fairmont sports news

Fairmont volleyball outslugs MCW in 5-game marathon
FAIRMONT — “I think you can call it a milestone win since no one can remember the last time Fairmont beat Martin County West in volleyball,” Cardinals head coach Kim Breamer said in reference to her lineup’s cardiac 23-25, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19, 19-17 comeback over the visiting Mavericks on Thursday night. Read more
Cardinals derail Crusaders in soccer rout, 9-0
FAIRMONT — When the precipitation finally stopped prior to Thursday night’s kickoff, the Fairmont Area Cardinal girls soccer lineup poured in six first-half goals en route to a 9-0 Big South Conference rout over the Mankato Loyola Crusaders. Senior striker Rayah Quiring continued her torrid scoring pace by notching Fairmont... Read more
PREP FOOTBALL: Marshall drops season opener to Fairmont
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Cardinals clicked in all three phases of the game to post a season-opening 27-7 football victory over the Marshall Tigers on Friday night at Mahoney Field. Quarterback Zach Jorgensen generated a game-best 223 yards and two touchdowns to complement 65 rushing yards and one more score... Read more
Fairmont’s Thompson, Hanson run 2-4 at Metcalf Classic
MOUNTAIN LAKE — Fairmont freshman Macy Hanson demonstrated her long-distance skills against four of the best cross country runners in the state during Friday’s Paul Metcalf Classic. Hanson produced a personal-best time of 19:09.3 to capture fourth place overall in the girls’ 5,000-meter race at Mountain Lake Golf Course. Class... Read more
