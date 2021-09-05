CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, MN

Top Fairmont sports news

Posted by 
Fairmont Journal
Fairmont Journal
 4 days ago

(FAIRMONT, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fairmont area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Fairmont / fairmontsentinel.com

Fairmont volleyball outslugs MCW in 5-game marathon

Fairmont volleyball outslugs MCW in 5-game marathon

FAIRMONT — “I think you can call it a milestone win since no one can remember the last time Fairmont beat Martin County West in volleyball,” Cardinals head coach Kim Breamer said in reference to her lineup’s cardiac 23-25, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19, 19-17 comeback over the visiting Mavericks on Thursday night. Read more

Fairmont / fairmontsentinel.com

Cardinals derail Crusaders in soccer rout, 9-0

Cardinals derail Crusaders in soccer rout, 9-0

FAIRMONT — When the precipitation finally stopped prior to Thursday night’s kickoff, the Fairmont Area Cardinal girls soccer lineup poured in six first-half goals en route to a 9-0 Big South Conference rout over the Mankato Loyola Crusaders. Senior striker Rayah Quiring continued her torrid scoring pace by notching Fairmont... Read more

Fairmont / marshallindependent.com

PREP FOOTBALL: Marshall drops season opener to Fairmont

PREP FOOTBALL: Marshall drops season opener to Fairmont

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Cardinals clicked in all three phases of the game to post a season-opening 27-7 football victory over the Marshall Tigers on Friday night at Mahoney Field. Quarterback Zach Jorgensen generated a game-best 223 yards and two touchdowns to complement 65 rushing yards and one more score... Read more

Fairmont / fairmontsentinel.com

Fairmont's Thompson, Hanson run 2-4 at Metcalf Classic

Fairmont’s Thompson, Hanson run 2-4 at Metcalf Classic

MOUNTAIN LAKE — Fairmont freshman Macy Hanson demonstrated her long-distance skills against four of the best cross country runners in the state during Friday’s Paul Metcalf Classic. Hanson produced a personal-best time of 19:09.3 to capture fourth place overall in the girls’ 5,000-meter race at Mountain Lake Golf Course. Class... Read more

