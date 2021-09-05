Trending sports headlines in Monett

(MONETT, MO) Monett sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Webb City slugs three long balls in rout over Monett WEBB CITY, Mo. — The bats were thumping for the Webb City softball team on Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals (2-0) slugged three home runs in a 16-6 rout over Monett in non-conference action at Chuck Barnes Field. Webb City scored seven runs in the opening frame and added a combined...

Webb City boys soccer beats Monett 3-1 MONETT, Mo. — The Webb City boys soccer team topped Monett 3-1 on Thursday night at Burl Fowler Stadium. Alex Flores paced the Cardinals (2-0) with two goals while Gabriel Gallegos supplied the other. Roberto Perez accounted for the Cubs (0-2) only goal of the contest. Webb City hosts Nixa...

Houn' Dawgs run past Cubs, 36-18 AURORA – The ground attack of Aurora proved too much for Monett as the Cubs (0-2) fell 36-18 to the Houn' Dawgs Friday night. Monett took momentum and an 18-12 advantage into the locker room at half, converting a fourth-and-14 with a 37-yard pass to Ethan Umfleet, which set up a Corbin McCully 1-yard scoring run with a second left in the first half.

