Monett, MO

Trending sports headlines in Monett

Monett News Alert
 4 days ago

(MONETT, MO) Monett sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Monett sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Webb City / joplinglobe.com

Webb City slugs three long balls in rout over Monett

Webb City slugs three long balls in rout over Monett

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The bats were thumping for the Webb City softball team on Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals (2-0) slugged three home runs in a 16-6 rout over Monett in non-conference action at Chuck Barnes Field. Webb City scored seven runs in the opening frame and added a combined... Read more

Monett / joplinglobe.com

Webb City boys soccer beats Monett 3-1

Webb City boys soccer beats Monett 3-1

MONETT, Mo. — The Webb City boys soccer team topped Monett 3-1 on Thursday night at Burl Fowler Stadium. Alex Flores paced the Cardinals (2-0) with two goals while Gabriel Gallegos supplied the other. Roberto Perez accounted for the Cubs (0-2) only goal of the contest. Webb City hosts Nixa... Read more

Monett / monett-times.com

Houn' Dawgs run past Cubs, 36-18

Houn' Dawgs run past Cubs, 36-18

AURORA – The ground attack of Aurora proved too much for Monett as the Cubs (0-2) fell 36-18 to the Houn' Dawgs Friday night. Monett took momentum and an 18-12 advantage into the locker room at half, converting a fourth-and-14 with a 37-yard pass to Ethan Umfleet, which set up a Corbin McCully 1-yard scoring run with a second left in the first half. Read more

Monett / ky3.com

Ozarks Life: Monett builds a culture with multiple cultures

Ozarks Life: Monett builds a culture with multiple cultures

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - You can gain so much by going to a park. Fresh air, relaxation, maybe a soccer player or two... That’s what happened a four years ago for Monett soccer coach Cristobal Villa. During a high school soccer practice he saw a couple of young men playing around a neighboring field. Read more

