Sweetwater, TX

Trending local sports in Sweetwater

Posted by 
Sweetwater Post
Sweetwater Post
 4 days ago

(SWEETWATER, TX) Sweetwater-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Sweetwater sports. For more stories from the Sweetwater area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Sweetwater / sweetwaterreporter.com

Lady Mustangs rally to defeat Bronte in 4

Sweetwater defeated Bronte 3-1 in high school volleyball action here Tuesday after rallying from a loss in the first game. The Lady Mustangs collected 42 kills as well as 16 service aces in the four games. Read more

Sweetwater / sweetwaterreporter.com

Top-ranked Jim Ned is next road test for Sweetwater

Friday's game at Jim Ned, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A Division I and the defending state champion, will be another tough challenge for a Sweetwater team coming off a 51-13 loss at Stephenville in its opener. The teams didn't play at Sweetwater last year due to COVID-19. The Mustangs... Read more

Breckenridge / youtube.com

BRECKENRIDGE VS BELLS

BRECKENRIDGE VS BELLS Read more

Sweetwater / sweetwaterreporter.com

Jim Ned dominates Sweetwater

Jim Ned, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, D-I and the defending state champion, beat Sweetwater 56-14 on Friday. The Mustangs hope to rebound at home against San Angelo Lake View this week at 7:30 p.m. Read more

