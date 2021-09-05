Weatherford sports lineup: What’s trending

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Weatherford sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bulldogs cool RiverHawks in opener, 3-1 WEATHERFORD -- Two second-half goals by Southwestern Oklahoma cooled a hot start for the RiverHawks Thursday as the Bulldogs downed NSU 3-1 in both teams' season opener in Weatherford. The match was NSU's first official contest since 2019 and the first meeting between the two programs since 2011. In her... Read more

Bulldogs Victorious in Return to the Pitch WEATHERFORD, Okla. – SWOSU Soccer overcame early adversity to win their season opener 3-1 over in-state rival Northeastern State. A goal within the first four minutes from the Riverhawks put them in pole-position, but the Bulldogs responded with three unanswered goals of their own to seal the victory. Freshman forward... Read more

Bulldog Football Upended in SWOSU Kickoff Classic WEATHERFORD, Okla. – The SWOSU Football team made their Return to the Gridiron on Thursday night as they hosted Henderson State in the SWOSU Kickoff Classic, but the result went the way of the Reddies as HSU claimed a 31-13 victory at Flex-Chem Field. Miscues marred the first half for... Read more

