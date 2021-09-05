Weatherford sports lineup: What’s trending
Bulldogs cool RiverHawks in opener, 3-1
WEATHERFORD -- Two second-half goals by Southwestern Oklahoma cooled a hot start for the RiverHawks Thursday as the Bulldogs downed NSU 3-1 in both teams' season opener in Weatherford. The match was NSU's first official contest since 2019 and the first meeting between the two programs since 2011. In her... Read more
Bulldogs Victorious in Return to the Pitch
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – SWOSU Soccer overcame early adversity to win their season opener 3-1 over in-state rival Northeastern State. A goal within the first four minutes from the Riverhawks put them in pole-position, but the Bulldogs responded with three unanswered goals of their own to seal the victory. Freshman forward... Read more
Bulldog Football Upended in SWOSU Kickoff Classic
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – The SWOSU Football team made their Return to the Gridiron on Thursday night as they hosted Henderson State in the SWOSU Kickoff Classic, but the result went the way of the Reddies as HSU claimed a 31-13 victory at Flex-Chem Field. Miscues marred the first half for... Read more
Bulldogs Fall After Defensive Battle with Central Missouri
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – SWOSU Soccer fought hard for 90 minutes, but could not find a way through and eventually fall to the Central Missouri Jennies 1-0. A defensive battle through and through, the back line for both teams remained unbroken until the 87th minute when Caroline Cole found the ball at her feet after a low cross from Katelyn Poertner bounced off a couple of SWOSU defenders who were unable to clear it. Cole pounced on the opportunity and scored to give the Jennies the lead for good. Read more
