Weatherford, OK

Weatherford sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Weatherford Voice
Weatherford Voice
 4 days ago

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Weatherford sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Weatherford / goriverhawksgo.com

WEATHERFORD -- Two second-half goals by Southwestern Oklahoma cooled a hot start for the RiverHawks Thursday as the Bulldogs downed NSU 3-1 in both teams' season opener in Weatherford. The match was NSU's first official contest since 2019 and the first meeting between the two programs since 2011. In her... Read more

Weatherford / swosuathletics.com

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – SWOSU Soccer overcame early adversity to win their season opener 3-1 over in-state rival Northeastern State. A goal within the first four minutes from the Riverhawks put them in pole-position, but the Bulldogs responded with three unanswered goals of their own to seal the victory. Freshman forward... Read more

Weatherford / swosuathletics.com

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – The SWOSU Football team made their Return to the Gridiron on Thursday night as they hosted Henderson State in the SWOSU Kickoff Classic, but the result went the way of the Reddies as HSU claimed a 31-13 victory at Flex-Chem Field. Miscues marred the first half for... Read more

Missouri / swosuathletics.com

WEATHERFORD, Okla. – SWOSU Soccer fought hard for 90 minutes, but could not find a way through and eventually fall to the Central Missouri Jennies 1-0. A defensive battle through and through, the back line for both teams remained unbroken until the 87th minute when Caroline Cole found the ball at her feet after a low cross from Katelyn Poertner bounced off a couple of SWOSU defenders who were unable to clear it. Cole pounced on the opportunity and scored to give the Jennies the lead for good. Read more

With Weatherford Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

