Trending local sports in Hamilton

Here, Bully, Bully! Rockin’ RC Rodeo Busts Loose It has been standing-room-only at the Rockin' RC Rodeo of the Ravalli County Fair in Hamilton. In fact, a LOT of SRO goin' on as the grandstands have completely filled for the Ranch rodeo team competition Wednesday night and the Bull-A-Rama and Bronc Riding night Thursday. Even, the little kids got into the Bull night, with "mutton busting" sheep riding and the buckin' little horses. Read more

The Blitz: Friday's high school football highlights (Sept. 3) Will be updated as we receive results. • Top-ranked Missoula Sentinel posted a 34-14 win at Bozeman as Zac Crews struck paydirt early on an 11-yard run. Sentinel (2-0) scored again later in the quarter on a Crews 17-yard pass to Joseph Weida. Bozeman (0-2) cut its deficit to 14-7 before Kellen Curtiss scored on a 1-yard burst for Sentinel late in the first half. Bozeman answered with a score and the halftime tally was 21-14. Crews scored on a 53-yard run up the middle early in the fourth quarter and the Spartans (2-0) cruised from there. Read more

Tyson Rostad scores 4 touchdowns, Hamilton runs past Dillon Tyson Rostad scores 4 touchdowns, Hamilton runs past Dillon Read more

