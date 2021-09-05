Trending local sports in Hamilton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

(HAMILTON, MT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Hamilton area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Hamilton sports. For more stories from the Hamilton area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ravalli County / klyq.com

Here, Bully, Bully! Rockin’ RC Rodeo Busts Loose

It has been standing-room-only at the Rockin' RC Rodeo of the Ravalli County Fair in Hamilton. In fact, a LOT of SRO goin' on as the grandstands have completely filled for the Ranch rodeo team competition Wednesday night and the Bull-A-Rama and Bronc Riding night Thursday. Even, the little kids got into the Bull night, with "mutton busting" sheep riding and the buckin' little horses. Read more

Hamilton / ravallirepublic.com

The Blitz: Friday's high school football highlights (Sept. 3)

Will be updated as we receive results. • Top-ranked Missoula Sentinel posted a 34-14 win at Bozeman as Zac Crews struck paydirt early on an 11-yard run. Sentinel (2-0) scored again later in the quarter on a Crews 17-yard pass to Joseph Weida. Bozeman (0-2) cut its deficit to 14-7 before Kellen Curtiss scored on a 1-yard burst for Sentinel late in the first half. Bozeman answered with a score and the halftime tally was 21-14. Crews scored on a 53-yard run up the middle early in the fourth quarter and the Spartans (2-0) cruised from there. Read more

Hamilton / youtube.com

Tyson Rostad scores 4 touchdowns, Hamilton runs past Dillon

Tyson Rostad scores 4 touchdowns, Hamilton runs past Dillon Read more

Hamilton / klyq.com

Hamilton Broncs Crunch The Dillon Beavers

For the second time this Class A high school football season, Hamilton has scored enough points to invoke the Montana High Association football "mercy" rule. Last week, they did it against Corvallis, and this Friday they overpowered the Dillon Beavers of Beaverhead County. The Broncs put it together in the... Read more

With Hamilton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

