Sports wrap: Fort Stockton
Prowlers rally from first set defeat, down Cougars in thrilling fashion
Focus and confidence. The two principles are elements that Fort Stockton head Gabrielle Harral preaches to her team day in and day out. The Prowlers exemplified that are their home tournament this past weekend on their way to a runner-up finish out of 15 teams. But that was not...
Week 2: Fort Stockton vs Alpine
Fort Stockton rolls past Alpine
Fort Stockton (2-0) defeated Alpine (0-2), 46-10.
Aguilar’s career night leads Panthers route of Bucks
Fort Stockton quarterback Dominic Aguilar put every defense on notice on the Panthers schedule last week in his team's season-opener against El Paso Bowie. The senior scored a career-high four touchdowns in the victory and on Sept. 3, Aguilar reset his career-high in front of the Panther faithful in Fort Stockton's home-opener against neighbor rival Alpine.
