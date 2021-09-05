CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hondo, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Hondo

Posted by 
Hondo Journal
Hondo Journal
 4 days ago

(HONDO, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Hondo / texasnewstoday.com

Hondo ISD will remain closed two days after Labor Day to help control COVID-19 infection

San Antonio – Hondo ISD will remain closed a few days after Labor Day to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 between students and staff. The school district announced a temporary closure on Twitter on Friday afternoon, stating that the school will be closed for Labor Day from Monday, September 6th and Tuesday, September 7th to Wednesday, September 8th. Read more

Hondo / news4sanantonio.com

Hondo closing school through Wednesday to stop Covid-19 spread

HONDO, Texas - We are learning an area school district will be closing for several days next week to prevent possible Covid-19 exposure. The Hondo Independent School District has announced the district will be closing two days after Labor Day, so on Tuesday, September 7th and Wednesday the 8th. They... Read more

Hondo / foxsanantonio.com

Hondo junior battles Covid, community rallies around his family

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's been a real tough last few weeks for one Hondo family as their 16-year-old son is recovering from Covid. Robert Gonzales III loves playing football and had to spend some time away from the field, but he's walking away with a new appreciation for his team and life. Read more

Hondo / news4sanantonio.com

Hondo football player tackles COVID-19 as his sister gets admitted into the hospital

HONDO - Not long after being released from the hospital where Robert Gonzalez III spent weeks recovering from COVID-19, he had a message for the Hondo community. "I'm very blessed to have this community of Hondo, and everybody come together and support me," said Robert Gonzalez III, who also goes by RG3. Read more

