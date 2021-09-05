Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Hondo

(HONDO, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

LOCAL PICK

Hondo ISD will remain closed two days after Labor Day to help control COVID-19 infection San Antonio – Hondo ISD will remain closed a few days after Labor Day to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 between students and staff. The school district announced a temporary closure on Twitter on Friday afternoon, stating that the school will be closed for Labor Day from Monday, September 6th and Tuesday, September 7th to Wednesday, September 8th. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

TOP VIEWED

Hondo junior battles Covid, community rallies around his family SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's been a real tough last few weeks for one Hondo family as their 16-year-old son is recovering from Covid. Robert Gonzales III loves playing football and had to spend some time away from the field, but he's walking away with a new appreciation for his team and life. Read more

TRENDING NOW