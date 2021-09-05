CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit Lakes, MN

Top Detroit Lakes sports news

Posted by 
Detroit Lakes Post
Detroit Lakes Post
 4 days ago

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Detroit Lakes area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Detroit Lakes sports. For more stories from the Detroit Lakes area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Detroit Lakes / dl-online.com

Detroit Lakes cross country girls take fourth at the Staples-Motley invite, boys finish eighth

Detroit Lakes cross country girls take fourth at the Staples-Motley invite, boys finish eighth

The Detroit Lakes Cross country teams got their first road meet under their belt on Monday at the Staples-Motley invite. The Laker girls took home fourth place in an eight-team field at Vintage Golf Course in Staples. They were led by junior Julia Steffl, who took fifth-place overall with a time of 21:29. Behind her was freshman Isla Pender in 14th place (23:33.8). Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Detroit Lakes / youtube.com

Detroit Lakes High vs. Bemidji High School Varsity Womens' Volleyball

Detroit Lakes High vs. Bemidji High School Varsity Womens' Volleyball

Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bemidji / bemidjipioneer.com

VOLLEYBALL: Bemidji falls victim to 3-0 sweep

VOLLEYBALL: Bemidji falls victim to 3-0 sweep

DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team was a three-set victim on Thursday night. Detroit Lakes topped the Lumberjacks 3-0, winning by set scores of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-18 for the sweep in Detroit Lakes. Margie Anderson led BHS with 15 assists and three aces, while Kennedy Smith... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Detroit Lakes / bemidjipioneer.com

GIRLS SOCCER: Lumberjacks fall 2-1 to Detroit Lakes

GIRLS SOCCER: Lumberjacks fall 2-1 to Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team went up 1-0 on Detroit Lakes early in the second half of their match Thursday at Bemidji Middle School, but an inspired response featuring two goals in the next 15 minutes was enough to power the Lakers to a 2-1 win. Read more

Comments / 0

Detroit Lakes Post

Detroit Lakes Post

Detroit Lakes, MN
38
Followers
202
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Detroit Lakes Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid,...
Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
ABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy