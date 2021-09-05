Top Detroit Lakes sports news

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Detroit Lakes area.

Detroit Lakes cross country girls take fourth at the Staples-Motley invite, boys finish eighth The Detroit Lakes Cross country teams got their first road meet under their belt on Monday at the Staples-Motley invite. The Laker girls took home fourth place in an eight-team field at Vintage Golf Course in Staples. They were led by junior Julia Steffl, who took fifth-place overall with a time of 21:29. Behind her was freshman Isla Pender in 14th place (23:33.8). Read more

Detroit Lakes High vs. Bemidji High School Varsity Womens' Volleyball Read more

VOLLEYBALL: Bemidji falls victim to 3-0 sweep DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team was a three-set victim on Thursday night. Detroit Lakes topped the Lumberjacks 3-0, winning by set scores of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-18 for the sweep in Detroit Lakes. Margie Anderson led BHS with 15 assists and three aces, while Kennedy Smith... Read more

