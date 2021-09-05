Slippery Rock sports lineup: What’s trending

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Slippery Rock area.

Rock soccer projected to reign the PSAC West Coming off a successful year, the Slippery Rock Women’s soccer team hopes to keep their title of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) champions alive. Prior to the season, all coaches came to the mutual agreement that Slippery Rock is the team to beat this year. Of the nine teams in the poll, the Rock had six votes in their favor, followed by Mercyhurst with two. The Gannon Golden Knights claimed one vote earning third, leaving Edinboro in fourth, and Indiana (Pa.) taking fifth. Remaining, Pitt-Johnstown placed sixth, Seton Hill in seventh, California (Pa.) for the eighth spot and Clarion rounded out the rest of the teams in last place predictions. Read more

Rock drops opener to Lindenwood, 3-1 SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - The Slippery Rock University field hockey team opened its 2021 season with a 3-1 loss to Lindenwood University Thursday at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. The non-conference loss drops The Rock's record to 0-1 on the young season while Lindenwood improves to 1-0. Slippery Rock played even with the Lions for the majority of the game, but a pair of Lindenwood goals in a 12-minute stretch of game clock over the second and third quarters proved to be too much for The Rock to overcome. Read more

Rock and #25 Lake Erie play to 1-1 tie SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University men's soccer team tied No. 25 Lake Erie College, 1-1, Thursday afternoon in SRU's season opener at Egli Field. Following 83 minutes of scoreless competition, Alejandro Fernandez beat Lake Erie goalie Tom John on a penalty kick to give The Rock a one-goal advantage. However, the Storm were able to force overtime after Tom Pearson scored the game-tying goal with just 22 seconds remaining in regulation. Read more

