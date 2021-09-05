Slippery Rock sports lineup: What’s trending

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

Slippery Rock Today
Slippery Rock Today
(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Slippery Rock area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Slippery Rock sports. For more stories from the Slippery Rock area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Rock soccer projected to reign the PSAC West

Rock soccer projected to reign the PSAC West

Coming off a successful year, the Slippery Rock Women’s soccer team hopes to keep their title of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) champions alive. Prior to the season, all coaches came to the mutual agreement that Slippery Rock is the team to beat this year. Of the nine teams in the poll, the Rock had six votes in their favor, followed by Mercyhurst with two. The Gannon Golden Knights claimed one vote earning third, leaving Edinboro in fourth, and Indiana (Pa.) taking fifth. Remaining, Pitt-Johnstown placed sixth, Seton Hill in seventh, California (Pa.) for the eighth spot and Clarion rounded out the rest of the teams in last place predictions. Read more

Rock drops opener to Lindenwood, 3-1

Rock drops opener to Lindenwood, 3-1

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - The Slippery Rock University field hockey team opened its 2021 season with a 3-1 loss to Lindenwood University Thursday at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. The non-conference loss drops The Rock's record to 0-1 on the young season while Lindenwood improves to 1-0. Slippery Rock played even with the Lions for the majority of the game, but a pair of Lindenwood goals in a 12-minute stretch of game clock over the second and third quarters proved to be too much for The Rock to overcome. Read more

Rock and #25 Lake Erie play to 1-1 tie

Rock and #25 Lake Erie play to 1-1 tie

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The Slippery Rock University men's soccer team tied No. 25 Lake Erie College, 1-1, Thursday afternoon in SRU's season opener at Egli Field. Following 83 minutes of scoreless competition, Alejandro Fernandez beat Lake Erie goalie Tom John on a penalty kick to give The Rock a one-goal advantage. However, the Storm were able to force overtime after Tom Pearson scored the game-tying goal with just 22 seconds remaining in regulation. Read more

Not just fun and games: SRU alumni worked hard at Tokyo Games

Not just fun and games: SRU alumni worked hard at Tokyo Games

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — As millions of Americans watched and read about the top U.S. athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo this summer, there were a few who actually got to see the athletes compete in person. Among those who traveled to Japan were five Slippery Rock University alumni. But they weren't there as spectators. Instead, they had important jobs as athletic trainers and physical therapists. Read more

With Slippery Rock Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

